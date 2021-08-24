Frontliners: Get the Covid-19 jab or else?

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Vaccination is one of the most effective public health interventions to prevent and control infectious diseases.

Since the first known clinical trial conducted with Cowpox in 1796, vaccines have resulted in the eradication of many infectious diseases.

Today more than 30 diseases worldwide can be prevented by vaccination. The last two centuries vaccinology has evolved from Pasteur’s principle of pathogen isolation, inactivation and injection to rational vaccine design based on genetic engineering, immunology, structural biology and systems biology.

However, how did all this debate start between social isle and the scientists before the media sceptics capitalised on our own mistakes? In the early advent of Covid-19 vaccine development two French scientists Professors Jean Paul Mira and Camille Locht fronted running vaccine trails in Africa.

This first human trials were met with furry from Ivorian international footballer Didier Drogba, Senegalese Demba Ba and Cameroonian Samuel Eto’o, with Drogba writing on his Twitter handle in both English and French to cause widespread reach and Eto’o giving a brutal rebuke of the scientists.

While the languages went overboard it further inflamed the wounds of mistrust and later the social media platforms festered these wounds to the extent it was impossible for the scientist to recover the trust; damage had already occurred.

Advertisement

This was further worsened when WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said its ‘racist’ and I quote ‘Africa can’t and won’t be a testing ground for any vaccine’, and little did, we know that the technology and haste for vaccine trials would still be approved within a year by the same world body.

This further exacerbated the mistrust on information communication on the virus, Covid-19, the speed of vaccine development and its trials and ultimately its use before phase III of the trail – were the French scientist, right?

Though Professor Katalin Kariko and colleague Penn-Drew Weissman developed the mRNA technology way back in the 1990s’ for treatment, it is until 2010 when it was tried successfully for the development of vaccines.

This in my own opinion repositioned science for the future. The US department of defence through DRAPA and ADEPT positioned themselves by 2010 in preparation of pandemics to use this technology.

Private companies like the BioNTech and Moderna cashed in on this technology. For the sceptics to say this is a new technology, they need to research into it and get much more information to help the social media sceptics.

Science has proven that taking the jab reduces the risk of very severe disease including the new variants for the moment.

However, not taking the jab has also shown that people develop very severe disease with fatal outcomes as compared with those who have taken the jab.

T

hrowing the dice back home for management of Covid-19 and Crowd Management Science often shortened to ‘Social Distancing’.

What if we said: You either vaccinate ‘Or Else’ take regular test if necessary daily?

That should be the question put on table for Research Scientists, Health and Education policy analysts, social media scammers, obsessed Rights Activists and faith moralists.

Though Social Media platforms designed the ‘disinformation highway’ we the scientists actually constructed and built this disinformation highway and even connected the bridges and failed to put in place the speed humps and handed over the wrong highway of misinformation to the social media platforms.

Who is going to close the disinformation highway? We need to apply the breaks of misinformation just like we put election related breaks on social media platforms, there must be checks and balances on negative aspects.

While social media as a tool can be tamed and used for organising activities like mobilising for an Ambulance, blood donation etc., it can also be used for organizing to take the jabs ‘Or Else’, Campaigns.

Dr James Elima,

Director Gulu Regional Referral Hospital