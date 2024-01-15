Frustrations and inefficiencies in Ugandan visa processing

As a Ugandan-born individual currently living abroad for many years, I eagerly planned a visit to my home country with my family, including my disabled son, during the last Christmas season. Little did I know that my journey would be marred by the visa processing woes that followed.

This article aims to shed light on the frustrating experience my family and I faced with the Ugandan visa application process, highlighting the need for intervention and regulation to protect individuals in times of emergency.

Having booked our flights and accommodations months in advance, my family and I arrived at the airport in Europe expecting a smooth journey to Uganda. However, we were greeted with the news that our flight had been cancelled and we were left to ponder whether to rebook for a later date. After weighing our options, we decided to proceed with the journey but faced another significant setback – we did not have an online visa, a new requirement for non-Ugandan residents we were unaware of.

Given the urgency of our situation, we were directed to a website at the airport to apply for the Ugandan visa. Trying to gather and submit all the necessary documents proved to be a challenging task, with constant back-and-forth communication with the visa agency. Each time we thought we had fulfilled the requirements, we would receive a notice stating that another document was needed, causing further delays and frustration.

To compound our difficulties, we were informed that a rush visa processing fee of $550 was necessary, in addition to the regular visa fee of $50. The exorbitant extra charge left us astounded, especially considering the expected processing time of four days. It seemed inconceivable that such a rush service would still require an individual to wait for more than three days to obtain their visa.

Furthermore, I discovered that while my previous citizenship granted me a visa by default, both my wife and disabled son were required to produce a letter of invitation from Uganda to obtain a tourist visa. This seemed unnecessary and burdensome, as I pondered how many other countries impose such a condition on their “tourist” visa applicants.

Hours of futile visa processing finally led me to seek assistance from a friend with connections in the Ugandan ministry. It was then revealed that my visas had been processed but were lying unsubmitted. By the time we received our visas, our scheduled flight had already departed. When questioning the visa agency about the rushed service they claimed to provide, they insisted they had done their best and that I should still pay the additional fees.

The inefficiencies and excessive fees in the Ugandan visa application process highlight the need for intervention and regulation by the government. It is disheartening to see individuals facing such obstacles and financial burdens during times of emergency. I earnestly appeal to the authorities in Uganda to step in and ensure a fair and efficient visa processing system that does not exploit those in need. The aim should be to facilitate travel, not to extract hefty sums of money from individuals in dire situations.

Prof Steven Kaddu

Peter Rosegggerstrasse 115