Gachagua's impeachment follows a political script written in 1966

The National Assembly of Kenya voted to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on grounds of corruption. Out of 326 legislators, 281 voted in favour of impeachment while 44 voted against. One legislator abstained.

The deputy president continues to dismiss corruption allegations describing them as politically motivated.

Looking at what happened to Gachagua, I find myself drawing comparisons. Going back to April 1966; to March 1988; to May 1989; and June 2022.

On April 14, 1966, an ideological fallout between President Jomo Kenyatta and his deputy and comrade, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, came to a climax. A special delegates conference of the ruling KANU party was choreographed to humiliate Vice President Odinga.

During the conference, he was removed as vice president of the party. Ironically, the man spearheading Odinga's humiliation was Tom Mboya.

Within weeks, Odinga resigned as vice president, but not before delivering a powerful message to Mboya: "Those people have used you to fight me. I want to warn you. Those same people will fight you. They won't allow you to eat..." This message came to life on July 5, 1969, but that is a story for another day.

Meanwhile, Daniel arap Moi, a former school teacher, was tapped to replace Odinga as Vice President of Kenya. Few people gave Moi a chance.

They saw him as a passing cloud. But, 12 years later, in August 1978, fate threw Moi into the presidency, replacing Jomo Kenyatta who died in office.

For a vice president, Moi picked a Makerere trained economist named Stanley Mwai Kibaki.

Within 10 years, however, the two had fallen out and were not seeing eye-to-eye. In March 1988, President Moi reshuffled his cabinet dropping Kibaki from vice president and appointing him minister of Health.

Kibaki would go on to leave government and form a political party, the Democratic Party of Kenya.

To replace Kibaki, President Moi appointed a diplomat named Dr Josephat Karanja. But his honeymoon lasted just over a year, from March 1988 to May 1989.

In one heated Parliament session, Dr Karanja was forced to resign. His personality armed his enemies with weapons to hit him. And they did.

Who took over from Karanja as vice president? Prof George Saitoti. But his own day to clash with the president came in 2002. He tried to raise his head, wanting to replace Moi as president.

Moi wanted a young, politically inexperienced son of Jomo Kenyatta, Uhuru, to replace him. Saitoti was dropped as vice president.

The alliance that emerged out of this particular fallout propelled Mwai Kibaki to power. Two former vice presidents (Kibaki and Saitoti) teamed up with other opposition figures, including Raila Odinga (son of another former vice president) to defeat KANU and consign it to political history.

In this particular election, Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto were in the same camp. But in 2007, they were on the opposite sides of the election violence, and were indicted by the ICC for it.

In 2012, they were back together as president and vice president respectively.

The two spent much of their second term bickering, to the point of the president backing opposition leader Raila Odinga in the elections.

Ruto won the elections with Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate. Now it's Ruto's turn to do to Gachagua what his predecessors did to their deputies. And he has not disappointed. He just read from the political script written in 1966.