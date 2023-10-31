Gender is visiting Parliament

The news that Speaker of Parliament Anita Among gave birth to twins came as a surprise to many Ugandans. On top of this surprise was the realisation that Among was going on maternity leave and there would be only the Deputy Speaker to carry the load of two.

This has led to suggestions to elect assistant Deputy Speakers. This has been met with public anger, because rightfully so, this selection will come with heavy costs to the tax payer.

But what has gone unnoticed is the gender fairy visiting Parliament with gifts. Parliamentarians and the administrators do not seem to see her.

Parliament because of its maleness, may not deliberately choose to acknowledge women and their reproductive roles, for example giving birth and the need for maternity leave.

This gender blindness is glaring more now because there was never a thought that one day there would be a female speaker of reproductive age.

The assumption underlying this was always that all Speakers, both male and female would be outside the reproductive age, meaning they would never need time off for maternity leave. This is why there is confusion now and suggestions which do not mirror the public strategies for overcoming the same problem.

In the public, we get someone to act within the three months period or in NGO language we get maternity cover. This is because people know both male and female staff will one day require to go away for three months or 10 days to look after their babies, so they plan and include a budget for this eventuality.

Why doesn’t Parliament adopt the same thing, get maternity cover for the Speaker. This is less costly and mirrors what is already happening in the country instead of the said deputies.

Finally, is the realisation that this is a watershed moment for the Parliament to additionally mainstream gender issues into its processes, procedures, services and spaces.

Not all Speakers are homogeneous, some Speakers like Honorable Among are still within reproductive age and need to be supported to leave formal work and comfortably nurse their young ones without the worry of parliamentary business grinding to a halt.

Hopefully the administrators and policy makers will finally see this as an opportunity of transforming Parliament to cater for the needs of both female and male MPs.