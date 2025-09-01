Ghost of Oledo’s kneeling theatrics still haunts the medical fraternity

Ever since Dr Samuel Odong Oledo dragged the Uganda Medical Association (UMA) into disgrace by choreographing a kneeling-and-prostrating spectacle of medics (real ones and otherwise) before President Museveni (not for institutional strength but for his own assumed gains), the medical fraternity has struggled to hide its blushes.

Think about it: what was Oledo thanking the President for, so effusively that he felt compelled to bend the white coat on its knees? Certainly not a health system where doctors are chronically underpaid, interns abandoned to fend for themselves, and hospitals left gasping on life support. That spectacle was not just an individual misstep, it was an institutional wound.

Dr Herbert Luswata and his team, who assumed the reins of UMA almost in revolt against Oledo, discovered how serious the damage ran. To their credit, they have worked to restore the sanity and moral authority that Dr Ekwaro Obuku had once breathed into the association, but stitching back UMA’s honour was always going to be a painstaking craft.

Now, as the race for positions in the next UMA executive heats up, the medical fraternity stands at a critical juncture. The next president will inherit not just an office but an institution whose healing wounds are at risk of turning into ugly hypertrophic scars. Symbolism without substance will not redeem the medical profession in Uganda; what is needed now is trench work, not theatrics.

Ugandan doctors do not need a ceremonial president. They are yearning for a workhorse president. Someone visible in hospital corridors, credible at the negotiating table, and unflinching when the dignity of the profession is at stake. As noted earlier, the credibility deficit left by past theatrics still lingers. The next UMA leader must restore confidence among doctors and the public alike. UMA should once again be the voice that speaks truth to power without fear or favour.

Second, UMA must protect the vulnerable and young in its ranks. Interns and junior doctors remain the most exposed to the system’s failures. Their plight must become the centerpiece of UMA’s advocacy. A president who ignores them will be presiding over an empty shell.

Third, UMA must stand tall in advocacy. The next UMA president must be tough but constructive, demanding resources, fair pay, and safer working conditions while offering solutions that strengthen the health system. They must rally the medical profession into a united front, capable of mounting real leverage against a government machinery that has too often proved thick-headed and indifferent. Fourth, the association must evolve into a statutory body with legal authority in shaping health policy, regulating professional standards, and safeguarding doctors’ welfare.

Such a transformation would give UMA not only a louder voice but a binding one, ensuring that its positions are not brushed aside as noise but respected as institutional mandate. These, among other issues, must weigh heavily on the conscience of every well-meaning Ugandan doctor.

The next UMA president must understand that tokenism is dead currency. Doctors now demand leadership that mirrors their sacrifice, amplifies their collective voice, and reminds the nation that no health system can survive unless its health workers stand tall.

Zeddekia Ssekyonda, Medical Doctor