Give parish units a chance to drive community devt

I am writing in regard to the ongoing conversation about the government’s proposal to locate community development at the parish level. There has been a push back against the proposal. Some quarters such as Parliament and some local media houses have argued that the parish unit lacks the needed structure and human resource capacity to run the development programme.

Some quarters have even added the odd observation that parish units lack “directly elected officials.” I am in support of the government’s proposal to use the parish as the locus of inclusive and sustainable community development, instead of using the sub-county or the district. My observations are based on the nature of the intended beneficiaries, and also the crisis of corruption the country is dealing with at this time. Numerous well intended government programmes have floundered over the years due to massive corruption, heavy bureaucracy, and a poor reading of the needs of the intended beneficiaries.

For starters, Ugandan parish administrative units are ordinarily clusters of villages or neighbourhoods. Such clusters have directly elected officials in form of LC I and LC II committee members. These community leaders that include representatives of women, men, people with disabilities, and youth live in these clusters of villages.

These leaders are in tune with pressing local needs, and many deeply care about the development of their areas. Most local leaders in parishes are open to working with visiting technical staff from the sub-county and the district to design, implement, and oversee development programmes in their areas. Utilising such local leaders who live in the communities and have a stake in its life, promises better outcomes than relying on a layer of bureaucrats and politicians at the sub-county or district levels far removed from the local communities.

The parish-situated approach has potential of correcting the mistakes of the previous government development programmes that ended up in the hands of corrupt bureaucrats who are out of touch with the local socio-economic challenges of ordinary Ugandans. The parish-based model short circuits the existing dysfunctional approach, and directly centres the intended primary beneficiaries in the cluster of villages.

While technical knowledge from the sub-counties will be needed to guide such development processes, ordinary Ugandans at parish level need to have a say in the development priorities of their areas, and how the resources in their local areas are put to use. The ability of ordinary Ugandans should not be underestimated in identifying what they need in their villages, and in proposing possible intervention processes.

I have been in local communities organising for some time now. While over the years the government has designed several well-intentioned development programmes, it is a frustrating experience for many in village settings to tap into any government development programmes. I have personally run up and down trying to chase leaders of these programmes at sub-county and district levels until I gave up.

There is too much bureaucracy, and there is too much corruption surrounding such programmes that ordinary Ugandans will never be able to navigate. Locating the development programmes at the parish level will cut out the existing corrupt and bureaucratic layers that currently define government development programmes. The closer the government development programmes are to the ordinary people, the more likely they are to be accessible to ordinary Ugandans.

Situating development programmes at the parish level will radically invert the current approach that looks good on paper, but predominantly is inaccessible, and has limited social impact to show in a lot of villages.



Fr. Fred Jenga, fjenga@yahoo.com

