Give teenage pregnancy the attention it deserves

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • As a teacher, I speak with confidence that even in our usual calendar of three to  four weeks of holiday, children report with a lot of issues ranging from deviant behaviour to low concentration in class activities. 

As we draw closer to opening up of schools (on assumption after the 7 million populace attaining full vaccination status) which I predict might happen mid next year unless otherwise, we should start preparing our children psychologically for some might have lost interest in education, especially the relatively mature ones in lower classes. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.