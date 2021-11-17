Global minimum tax: Who are the winners, losers?

For decades, there has been much talk about the global institutional failure to solve some of the negative aspects of globalisation - tax evasion and avoidance by multinational corporations and how to address it.

Much of this discussion has centred on the loopholes in the international tax system exploited by multinationals to evade taxes for instance profit shifting, treaty shopping, transfer pricing, base erosion, tax havens, trust havens, and legal arbitrage.

Recent estimates suggest that this corporate tax abuse by multinationals deprives governments globally of between 427 and 600 billion dollars annually in lost tax revenues, gutting down the provision of basic public goods and services. This far exceeds the $160 billion that low-income countries receive annually in foreign development assistance. Africa alone loses between $89 and 100 billion, in tax evasion and Illicit financial flows (IFFs).

Since 1980, Africa has lost an estimated $1.3 trillion in the form of illicit financial flows and tax evasion. Profit shifting to tax havens by large multinational companies alone annually deprives countries of about $240 billion globally in tax revenue.

Much of these tax revenues are generated by multinationals from operations overseas and transferred to tax havens annually. This is due to stark nature of inequality in global corporate ownership. For instance, 66 percent of the largest 2000 global multinational corporations with operations in low-income countries have their headquarters in high income countries while about 33percent of the major MNEs have their headquarters in developing countries.

Recently, there has been a global agreement to impose a 15percent minimum tax levy on multinationals. Unfortunately, due to the stark imbalances in global multinational corporate ownership, developed countries would disproportionately benefit more than the developing countries from the 15percent global minimum tax on MNEs, because most of the MNEs are headquartered in high income and developed countries.

The least-developed countries could probably generate very limited or no revenues.

This is because the accounting rules imposed on global minimum tax payments do not favour developing countries.

For instance, this rate would only apply to multinational firms with overseas profits of 750 million euros ($868 million) from global sales. Estimates suggest that this would annually generate about $150 billion in additional tax revenues globally.

However, much of the extra tax revenues generated would go to advanced countries, while developing and low-income countries would gain very little in extra revenue from corporate income taxes.

Estimates by the EU tax observatory suggest that advanced countries would gain around 19 percent in additional tax revenues from corporate income tax payments while developing countries would only gain about two percent in extra revenues.

The 15 percent global minimum tax is a first step in the right direction but does not solve the problem of ineffective taxation of global multinationals and illicit financial flows. The failure of multilateral institutions to effectively address one of the most toxic aspects of globalization - tax evasion by multinational corporations should prompt regional co-operations like African Union to harmonise investment and tax treaties to inhibit illicit financial flows and interjurisdictional tax competition that promotes distortionary tax competition to attract FDIs.

Finally, to be effective, any international response aimed at fixing the tax loopholes must first incorporate strong sanctions against private individuals like accountants and lawyers when they facilitate multinationals to commit criminal activities like tax evasion.