Go beyond just speaking good English

No! We Iteso need to get out of this vicious paradoxical trap! I am talking about the paradox in which we keep posturing as a well-schooled citizenry and yet we have very little or nothing to show for it! If you are doubting me, just take a leisurely walk along any village path in rural Teso. You are likely to meet an Itesot donning a non-flattering attire with an unmistakable rustic anatomy. You might actually get tempted into dismissing the fellow as a good for nothing simpleton!

But alas! That is where you will have got it entirely wrong. How? Try to engage that deceptively ragged and seemingly unenlightened fellow in a face to face chat in English. You will get pleasantly shocked by the guy’s good command of the “Queen’s language”, distinctive poise and intellectual flair. Never judge a book by its proverbial cover indeed!

However, that is where it ends. What will remain puzzling you is, why the majority of Iteso school graduates (me inclusive) are seemingly unable to translate their famed educational achievements and proficiency in English into some tangible human development indicators. For example, while the national multidimensional poverty index for Uganda was 35.9 in 2011, the corresponding metric for Teso sub-region stood at a problematic 42 per cent - about six points over and above the national average! And, although the percentage number of people countrywide classified under the “severe poverty” bracket was 33.1 in 2011, the comparable statistic for Teso sub-region was again a dismal 42.3 – i.e. nine per centage points higher than the national mean!

In a country where skillfulness in English language use is a de facto measure of one’s level of educational attainment, literacy skills and hence future life opportunities, it is a bad contradiction for someone who attended school to continue living in abject poverty.

Improved literacy is said to contribute to economic growth; reduce poverty; curb crime; promote democracy; increase civic engagement; prevent HIV/Aids and other diseases (including Covid-19) through information provision; enhance cultural diversity; lead to lower birth rates; discourage adolescent childbearing; ad infinitum. So how come our literate, fluent speakers of grammatically smart English (i.e. the Iteso) continue to lag behind in most of these human development indices? What could be the missing links?

As we ponder and volunteer answers to this one-million-dollar question, government could (in the meantime) consider instituting some context-specific policy measures aimed at fast tracking equitable and expanded access to quality education and health care; enhancing access to economic infrastructure; promoting greater investment in agriculture, especially through deliberate creation of stronger linkages between agriculture and value adding industries, reforming the archaic land tenure regime; tackling gender-based inequities; combating the emergent okaadibong (rowdy evening loafers) mindset among the youth; upping household income levels; and improving environmental stewardship in rapidly deforesting Teso.

Above all, the Iteso themselves need to interrogate the wisdom of their rather blind and unscientific prioritisation of English language at the expense of Ateso. That is proving to be both psycho-socially and economically counterproductive. Remember, good English per se cannot deliver you to heaven!

Henry Edison Okurut Kedi

okurut1954@yahoo.com