God is merciful, He hears us when we pray

By Guest Writer More by this Author

For all it’s faults, government must be commended for always looking to God in such times as these. It is good to know that the high and mighty recognise that there are some things out of their control, things that only God can sway. So every time a national day of prayer is announced, I am encouraged and feel quite proud.

It is only a fool who says that there is no God or that we don’t need Him. He is the creator of the universe, therefore, it is only common sense to call to him. The Bible says to standstill and know that He is God, it also says that with God everything is possible and that He is merciful and hears us when we pray. So even as we race to find all the vaccines, the medical oxygen, the ICU beds or healthworkers that we so urgently need, we must stop and pray to the Lord Almighty to help us, to have mercy on us.

Short of this, we would only be striving in our own punny strength with no hope whatsoever of divine intervention from one higher and greater than us. And oh how pitiful is a man with no hope of redemption or one whose salvation lies entirely in his hands.

So, I applaud the government for taking time to pray collectively. I hope that even as we pray, everyone is playing their role accordingly. I would hate for us to pray, while some of us continue to slacken at our jobs, steal money meant for the vulnerable or ignore standard operating procedures. Let’s pray and also play our roles as we soldier on in this pandemic. God will see us through this storm.

Joy Mugabi, Jinja