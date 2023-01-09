Governance systems should outlive their founders

Threatened by high propensity for destructive competition even against clear succession lines—for monarchies, sustaining governance systems, let alone effectively so, is a tall order!

From falter and fall-out, competition and opposition from within—and beyond, governance Systems—especially in non-monarchical settings, contend with the scare of crumble at the cessation—by whatever means, of their founders or maiden leaders. “Can—or, will that political party, or religious organisation, or business company survive and/or [continually] thrive after its founder or leader?” is an often-public wonder! This, too, is the puzzle and pain even to founding executives , especially in old age, frailty—and in extreme cases, looming death’s cruel stare! To adversaries and competitors, the eventual crumble of any such organisation, is both to their joy and possibility to reign.

More than leaders’ prowess—which includes inter-alia: strategy; influence and astute mobilisation, it is my considered opinion that other than divine ordination and stern foundation, nothing saves any organisation from crumbling at the cessation of especially their founding leaders.

Founders do not steer organisations alone, but being vision-bearers upon whom the unction to lead the organisation in question was primarily bestowed and rests, they definitely know more—and in most cases, desire better for the organisation than their followers. We have heard it said of founders that, “So-and-so is the organisation; and the organisation is them”. Save, of course, for wanton abuse, at its best, that is how it ought to be: that founders are inextricably inseparable with their organisations’ missions. That is integrity. A leader’s character and preoccupations ought to be sufficiently congruent with their organisational purpose for when they pass on, that’s what remains—the mortar to hold followers together and sustain a functional organisation.

When man, whom God so loved, defiled their covenantal relationship with God—and with Pharisees and Sadducees subsequently profaning His teachings, He graciously sent His Son, Jesus, on a redemptive mission. Spiritual deviance and selfish human manoeuvres had birthed revolutions whose leaders claimed they were “redeemers”, but nothing was further from the truth than their selfish strivings.

Conversely, Jesus came through not only as a true Son of God—and God Himself, but was also ordained by His Father to redeem mankind. Man like us except in sin, He lived on earth for only 33 years—30 years, setting a firm foundation; and three years for a mission that has outlived His earthly life—2,000 years on! He was opposed in life—as in the Resurrection. His followers suffered heinous persecution. Prior to His heavenly ascension, Jesus commissioned His followers to stand firm, make disciples—teach them all He had taught [them]—and baptise them in His name, as of His Father, and of the Holy Spirit. They complied, fell in trouble with the Pharisees, but overcame all to this day, because Jesus’ mission was of God!

The Bible shows in Acts 5:17-42, apostles’ triumph over Pharisee persecution. Specifically, in verses 33-39, Gamariel, one in the council and a Pharisee, recounting and contrasting previous masqueraders: Theudas and Judas; whose followers scattered after their death, cautioned colleagues against harming the apostles—who had remained steadfast to their leader’s teachings, even when He had since left them—convinced that theirs wasn’t human concoction, but God’s mission—fearing that fighting the apostles tantamounted to fighting God Himself! Due to Jesus’ mission’s stern foundation, even people like Apostle Paul [only ‘beaten into conversion’ from Saul], who formerly opposed His teachings, later enthusiastically worked to perpetuate Christianity, fruits of which many of us are today!

In African politics, many parties and alliances rose, but quickly dissipated. What’s the secret of those which have endured: South Africa’s ANC, Tanzania’s CCM, Uganda’s NRM—or beyond, Singapore’s People’s Action Party—or global companies with enduring trade names: Ford; Benz; etc.