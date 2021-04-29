Government should support Covid-19 affected businesses

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Getting in to the new financial year, government should prioritise helping sectors which have been greatly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. These include operators of private educational institutions, those in the hospitality and entertainment sector, those operating in the manufacturing sector, especially the local manufacturers, and those in the agriculture sector, especially those doing it at commercial scale.

The government should offer stimulus packages to these sectors, especially through enabling them access cheap funds through the Uganda Development Bank.

Unfortunately, much concentration has been put to other sectors like security which have had their budget estimates doubled. The way forward for this country after these turbulent times is to support the crippled sectors which have been greatly affected, employ majority of the population and once they get back to the normal the country will be able to at least fund 70 per cent of the 42 trillion 2021-2022 budget.

The other option to support the economic recovery is to limit the importation of products. These would enable our local investors to compete favourably and they would realise the needed economic potential.

The need to push the East African market agenda has to be reviewed during these times.

Peterson Kinaalwa , Gulu city