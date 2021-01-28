Govt attack on Church laughable

By Cissy Kagaba More by this Author

A few days ago, the Minister for Presidency, Ms Esther Mbayo, asked the Church to steer clear of politics because of the recently concluded election outcomes in some parts of the country.

Such statements are ironical and indeed laughable. This goes to portray the ignorance of some of our leaders when it comes to the role of religion, more so if their knowledge of the Bible is questionable, especially when they quote it out of context to suit their needs.

The same politicians storm places of worship when they are hunting for votes like hungry hyenas. We have seen some religious leaders openly campaigning for some politicians. So why don’t such religious leaders be told to keep in their lane?

Who draws the line between religious and political issues? Do political leaders only come out and attack religious leaders when they say things that do not sound good to their ears? How about the times when religious leaders have come out and openly supported the current system, why haven’t they been rebuked?

Minister Mbayo should revisit her Bible and discover that it clearly supports the Church’s place in political issues.

Daniel was a leader in Babylon, Amos and other prophets spoke into political and social matters in Israel, Judah and the neighbouring nations.

Both John the Baptist and Jesus referred to the political concerns of their day. In both the Old Testament and New Testament, God’s representatives continuously and boldly spoke out against abuse of political power and sought just use of power.

This surely, is what being “salt and light” means. Hence participation in politics does not divert our attention from spirituality, in fact, a spirituality that is unrelated to politics can at times be questionable.

Religious leaders need to be saying “yes” as well as “no” to governmental excesses . By “no” I mean to clearly oppose wrongdoing, corruption, or anything else deemed unedifying and not benefiting society.

“Yes” supporting commitments to fulfilling promises made to making real efforts to combat corruption and improving service delivery and the like.

If our political leaders want religious leaders to strictly adhere to feeding God’s lambs, then government should not appoint religious leaders into political positions.

The current minister in-charge of Ethics and Integrity is Rev Fr Simon Lokodo. This, therefore, portrays the double standards and hypocrisy demonstrated by Ms Mbayo.

In such times as this where citizens have been betrayed by some of their political leaders, we beseech our religious leaders to boldly stand firm and not give in to threats and intimidation from any quarter.

The Church has to herald the ethical values that enrich a nation. The Church has to be bold and forthright, constructive and innovative. The church has to be “salt and light” in what is so often a corrupt environment, to bring light and health.

Cissy Kagaba, Executive Director Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda