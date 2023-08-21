Govt must end border congestion immediately

Border congestion is a big challenge to many countries, especially landlocked ones with several transit routes like Uganda.

We should appreciate that the border congestion kills businesses and delays government projects by disrupting the supply chain.

We have witnessed delays in timely delivery of projects in the energy and transport sectors because of inefficiency and congested borders.

Specifically, the power plant projects like the Karuma Hydro power project, the dam and associated evacuation transmission lines completion and commissioning are way behind schedule mainly due to supply chain inefficiencies caused by delays at the port border and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) clearances.



However, with the new technological developments within the Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications, many solutions can be applied in the transit /movement systems to deter border congestion by promoting faster border clearance of cargo, trucks and passengers.

Such AI solutions have been embraced by authorities in China, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Africa, just to mention a few, to promote fast and seamless border transit clearance.

With Uganda slated to start more large developmental projects amounting to more than $9 billion next year, including the oil refinery, oil pipeline, the nuclear power plants, evacuation/power export transmission lines, all in the energy sector alongside the standard gauge railway, and many road projects, just to mention a few, such projects will increase the cargo traffic by nine folds the current numbers.

It is important that Uganda embraces AI applications to deter border congestion so as to promote trade and service delivery among its citizens and neighbouring countries that depend on transit delivery through the Uganda corridor without the hinderances of the supply chain and cargo movement/passenger movement from the development projects induced traffic flows.

Such applications provide for smart process different categories, including smart port, border, enforcement, warehousing, driver/operator/passenger/turn man identification, vehicle identifications, entry and exit gates all enabled by smart connectivity built on single cloud interfaces and integrations involving systems from port, through check points, through borders, through warehouses, to exits.

A study on Ugandan borders has indicated that currently it takes 27-36minutes on average to clear one truck through the border. With the application of AI enabled customs clearing solutions, the time to clear one truck will be drastically reduced to just 27Seconds. Two trucks will be cleared per minute and 63 trucks will be cleared in the same time it takes to clear one truck.

The AI enabled applications pre-arrival clearance procedures for containerised and motor vehicle cargo and units and a reduced human intervention at border stations will greatly reduce time and cost delays at the border and checkpoints by enhancing a full time border concept with ability to run with less staff presence.

This will not only deliver border decongestion but also have a whole lot of solutions, including the following higher generation of revenue from real time cargo reconciliations, efficient statistical and graphical reports on all cargo entering and exiting at the border.

This solution can be duplicated at all borders, warehouses, customs clearance checkpoints and exit points using affordable and accessible software and associated hardware from the market leaders in the ICT sector, who have dedicated their resources into research and development for both hardware and software solutions to enable AI applications in the trade and supply chain management.

This is the best strategy the responsible authorities can ably give to the collective effort of nation building through enabling a seamless and increased customs revenue collection and monitoring. More so in the face of the reduced World Bank, donors and funders cutting funding to the country, the government should consider vigilance on revenues by promoting such applications that will deter any loopholes that might cause leakages. Working with the market leaders of AI applications and associated hardware in the ICT sector, such solutions can be procured from vetted and appointed agents through associated credit lines to enable governments in the East and Central African region benefit from timely installation of AI enabled customs clearance solutions.