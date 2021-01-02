Govt response on education amid Covid wanting

By Guest Writer More by this Author

It proved to be a watershed for Uganda’s education sector when in March last year, the government announced the Covid-driven closure of more than 67,516 educational institutions countrywide.

The resultant effects of that announcement dramatically heralded a “new normal” in education. About 548,000 teachers/tutors/lecturers were rendered occupationally irrelevant.

More than 15 million school goers were also summarily sent home. And basing on some anecdotal evidence, the majority of the Covid-evicted youngsters are educationally malnourished, emotionally traumatised or even morally bankrupt. The girl-child in particular, is the biggest casualty of this Covid-19 outbreak given her heightened vulnerability to transactional sex, teenage pregnancy, underage marriage and care-giving burden.

As a result, parents are becoming overly restive. The closure of schools remains in place and it is not clear when this will be wholly lifted. The pandemic has subverted sources of their livelihoods and undermined the prospects for the continued schooling of their offspring.

What is more, the plan for the safe re-entry, reintegration and retention of the now psycho-socially disturbed children (moreover in a totally changed educational setting) is hitherto not well crystalised. In short, the country is faced with its biggest educational conundrum!

It is within this context that the Ministry of Education was prompted to constitute a sector response task force. Its brief was not only to strengthen the education sector preparedness but also to urgently craft measures to mitigate the impact of the outbreak of Covid-19 on Uganda’s education system.

The response plan, which they came up with aims to minimise the adverse effects of Covid-19 on students, teachers and the education system at large; and enhance the capacity of the ministry, district local governments and stakeholders to promote protection of students and teachers and ensure continuity of learning and transition to normal school programme.

The response plan also represents an opportunity to build the basis for long-term improvements in several areas such as pedagogy, technology-assisted distance learning and assessments, financing, and parental involvement.

The planned activities include development of self-learning materials, promotion of distance learning through radio, TV, messaging, online study and other methods. To help translate this plan into action, the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) has allocated $14.7m to Uganda, from the GPE Covid-19 accelerated funding window designed to capacitate governments to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on their education systems and help recovery.

However, this response plan appears to be long on rhetoric, but woefully short on practicalities. Here is why. First, it is worth emphasising that the pandemic has comprehensively sabotaged all the four flagship pillars of education, which initially sought to maximise access, equity, quality and relevance of education.

This demands for sector-wide interventions that will necessarily call for an injection of vastly enormous amounts of resources. But in the circumstances, that type of money is not there!

