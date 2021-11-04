Govt scholarships: Northern Uganda needs affirmative action

Some places in Uganda have not entirely gained from affirmative action. PHOTO/NET 

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • As it is now, only a very small number of the poor, vulnerable and needy are benefiting from both the government scholarship and loan schemes, partly due to the way it has been structured.

In September 2021, the government released a list of beneficiaries of the undergraduate government scholarship scheme under National Merit. The list was long (about 3,000) and it followed the same trend of about two decades now.

