Govt should address plight of teachers in Uganda

Teachers are super heroes to every learner given that they help them to acquire knowledge and competence. Teachers attend to people’s needs and feelings. They do everything possible to make the lives of others better.

They are mothers, fathers, counsellors, etc.

The education system in Uganda comprises primary, secondary and tertiary institutions. We have seen a tremendous increase in enrollment, especially after the introduction of Universal Primary Education and Universal Secondary Education, where the population of learners stands at 9.1 million in primary, 6.5 million in secondary and 3.5 million learners in tertiary institutions. This is manned by about 548,000 teachers.

Teachers in government-aided schools are on the payroll. A primary school teacher is paid about Shs250,000 and a secondary school teacher is paid Shs450,000. There is a proposal to increase salaries of science teachers where a graduate secondary school teacher will earn Shs1.2m, a Grade 3 teacher will earn Shs560,000 ,a diploma secondary school teacher earn Shs930,000 according to the budget of the financial year 2020/2021 .

Teachers in private schools are at the mercies of the school directors and they are paid sometimes according to the subjects they teach, the numbers they have in class, and the number of hours they teach. When you look at these salaries, it is a drop in the ocean given the high cost of living in Uganda.

The Ministry of Public Service tabled before the Parliament’s Public Service and Local Government Committee a list of proposed 30 per cent salary enhancement of all public servants for the financial year 2019/2020.

According to the list, primary head teachers are expected to get an increment to Shs1m up from Shs800,000 and graduate head teacher for secondary school to earn Shs1.6m. However, this has not come to pass.

