Govt should support rural radio stations

Nowadays, we live in a society where information access is central to everything we do and it doesn’t matter whether one is urban or rural-based.

History and science have persistently rehabilitated our interpretation of the world through revolutions.

Here, exceptional mention goes to the agricultural revolution thought to have begun about 12,000 years ago and ending around 1895.

Then the industrial revolution from about 1760 to 1840 and now the information revolution which we are at present feeling as we occupy the “info-sphere.”

Within this “info-sphere” where information is what one needs before everything else to be a master, action must be taken to check existing or looming discrimination and disparity between the information-rich and the information-poor.

This might have been the reason or one of the reasons Uganda got a positive outgrowth from the liberalisation of the airwaves which was part of the NRM’s liberalisation of Uganda’s economy in the early 1990s.



It was a particularly good thing that radio and television airwaves were opened up for private investment in 1992 and 1993 because the relish with which private radio and TV investors opened media outlets showed the suppressed craving in the hitherto closed space dominated by the state broadcaster Radio Uganda and Uganda Television for 40 years.

Today, Uganda Communications Commission data shows that there are 309 radio stations and more than 40 television stations in Uganda and a tabular listing of mainly radio outlets indicates anywhere between two to four radio stations in most districts.

It is okay to praise all forms of new media, even forms of legacy media such as newspapers and TV basing on some advantages they give us but as Prof Monica Chibita, a media professional and academic, indicates in an online article titled Ugandan Radio as a political space and the regulation thereof, the power of radio in Africa comes from the relatively to extremely low literacy rates in most Sub-Saharan countries and radio is relatively affordable, requires no literacy to listen to and transcends the most formidable language barriers—in the end enabling majority of rural populations to participate in public debate on matters relating to governance.

King as it might be in enabling rural folks with information access and in tandem with Article 41 of the Constitution and the Access to Information Act of 2005, both highlighting the value of an informed citizen, thereabouts also start the challenges faced by rural radios in the country.

Internews, an international media development organisation that empowers local media in a 2020 study reported that Ugandan rural radios lack high-quality, fact-checked, balanced and in-depth content that should engage rural citizens on a range of social-economic, cultural and political affairs in Uganda.

The reasons for this situation are conceivably various: There seems to be a big number of poorly skilled media professionals and non-professionals employed in rural radios not because of qualification, profession or even experience but other considerations.

This challenge is likely to be exacerbated by high levels of self-censorship, in all possibility occasioned by three factors: tight monitoring of these radios by RDCs in the districts, compromised news reporters and presenters almost directly hooked and hired by local opinion leaders like politicians at a secret fee that tops their often low salaries and fear for the radio owners, most of them politicians with political agendas to be propagated directly or indirectly, perverted as they may be.

It is also noted that investment in broadcast transmission equipment with attendant modern technology like live field link gadgets is costly.

And yet when these rural radios are in operation, their financial health is often not good. They are dependent on advertising revenue from mainly small businesses upcountry.

With a crowd of two, three or sometimes four radios in a district, the market share is stiff yet operational costs are many starting with electricity bills with two generator options at studio and transmitter site, water and sometimes rent. Add a number of taxes and the all-important licence fee of up to Shs10 million annually for a medium-sized radio.