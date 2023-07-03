Govt wrong on age limit for alcohol consumers

This publication recently reported that the government plans to raise the alcohol consumption age in Uganda from 18 to 21.

That article exposed statistics on seemingly high volumes of alcohol consumed by Ugandan males (19.93 litres) and females (4.88 litres), with an average of 12.21 litres. These figures, despite being national averages, must have got Ugandan alcoholics laughing to stitches. They are way lower than the daily consumption of true alcoholics and the monthly consumption of normal drinkers.

Concerning the ages, there are already brands costing as low as Shs2,000 which prescribe 21 on their packages as the minimum age of consumption. But alcoholics below that age continue to consume these with impunity.

As stated above, there is a difference between alcoholics and normal drinkers. Alcoholics are those persons with obsessive drinking. These are your typical community drunks. Their drinking has no regard for time, occasion, event, reason, or absence of a reason.

Normal drinkers are the majority of alcohol consumers in society. They have the capacity to control their drinking. They can decide on the maximum amount of alcohol to have on an occasion, whether or not to have a drink at a particular time, and on what brand or type of alcohol to have. They have the ability to wake up in the morning and go along with their tasks as though they did not indulge the previous night.

The Big Book of Alcoholics Anonymous has explained that there is a physical explanation for the alcoholics’ condition. A suggestion that they are merely maladjusted to life does not suffice. Certain scientific sources have explained that their liver does not effectively get rid of the acetate produced by alcohol. This pile and acetate requires more acetate. That is why the alcoholic feels the urge for alcohol first thing in the morning, and can go knocking on doors late into the night just to get a pint of alcohol. This has been called the phenomenon of craving.

The present government approach is replete with derogatory statements. Your report makes a direct quote of the Ministry of Health Commissioner for Mental Health referring to certain policymakers and by inference, alcohol consumers as ‘drunkards.’ Her assessment is faultless on the surface, but when the connotations are considered; it is apparent that she is directly peddling a stigma against problem drinkers. For a person in her position, it should be apparent to her that the enlightenment heralded by the AA movement has made it clear that the problem of drinking is not of the making of alcoholics. It is a naturally occurring allergy that exacerbates the phenomenon of craving.

Statistics on alcohol consumption rates do not scare young people away, rather they raise their curiosity to try drugs and alcohol. And it is never a wise step to tell people, young or old, to stay away from alcohol. The futility of this approach is well illustrated by the US alcohol ban of the 1920s.

The right approach should have been to advise these students to make a great effort to know themselves. Addiction is personal. One should look at one’s immediate family and extended family. They should note whether there are any persons with addiction problems in their family trees. If so, it is likely that they may also have an addictive personality. The only option for an alcoholic, whether one has already suffered alcoholism or not, is to never take the first drink. If they already have, they should seek professional help or rehabilitation as soon as possible. As an ex-problem drinker, I would never charge them not to drink. As the bottles say, normal drinkers should just ‘drink responsibly.’

George Ocen