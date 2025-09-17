Grow wealth creation opportunities in Tooro

I heartily congratulate His Majesty King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV upon his 30th coronation anniversary.

I salute him for all his accomplishments so far.

It has been a journey full of daunting tasks, but he has gracefully risen up to the occasion.

Much has been said about Tooro, yet its vast potential remains underexplored. Tooro stands out as a food basket, a cultural heartland, a tourism jewel, and a mineral-rich region. When Uganda is hailed as the Pearl of Africa, a significant part of that glitter belongs to Tooro, endowed with fertile soils, diverse landscapes, and a treasure chest of 62 minerals—including gold, mica, quartz, and gypsum.

Tooro’s soils are so fertile that even stray seeds often germinate into thriving crops. This natural abundance makes the region central to food security in both

the Rwenzori Sub-region and Uganda as a whole. Commercial agriculture is not new to Tooro. Cash crops such as coffee, cocoa, vanilla, Hass avocado, macadamia, and cassava for starch production are already cultivated.

However, to maximise this potential, farmers need stronger cooperative structures to ensure efficient value and supply chains. Improved infrastructure—particularly road networks connecting Tooro to other parts of Uganda and to the vast Congolese market would further accelerate growth. Tooro’s landscape is one of breathtaking beauty. Its crater lakes such as Lake Nyabikere, Lake Kyaninga, and Lake Saaka, dot the plains like jewels, many still unknown to most Ugandans.

The region is home to forests such as Kibale and Itwara, with Kibale National Park hosting one of the world’s richest primate populations, including chimpanzees and colobus monkeys

Alongside elephants and diverse bird species.

The Rwenzori mountain ranges, hot springs, and sweeping Rift Valley views add to the region’s allure, complemented by easy access to Queen Elizabeth National Park. While several tour companies are tapping into this potential, there remains a need for improved transport infrastructure, including the revitalisation of local airports to make Tooro more accessible to domestic and international tourists. Tooro’s strength is not only in its land but also in its rich cultural heritage. The kingdom’s history can be traced back to the Tembuzi, Cwezi, and Luo dynasties, reflected in landmarks such as the legendary Amabere ga Nyina Mwiru caves and waterfalls at Nyakasura, and Kaborogota, a site of historic royal battles.

Historically, Tooro was among the best-organised kingdoms in Uganda, with structured governance that attracted British colonialists to sign the 1900 Agreement.

The monarchy was more than a symbol of authority—it was a central institution for development, with organised ministries for agriculture, education, culture, and health. The king, revered as both leader and father, safeguarded his people, maintaining royal granaries and kraals as reserves against famine and crisis.

This legacy continues today, with the kingdom serving as both a custodian of culture and a driver of progress.

Beneath Tooro’s fertile soils lies a wealth of mineral resources. With over 60 known minerals, including gold, quartz, gypsum, and mica, the kingdom has the potential to fuel Uganda’s industrialisation and export base. However, this potential remains largely untapped, awaiting structured investment, value-addition, and environmentally conscious exploitation.

Tooro Kingdom is actively collaborating with government institutions and development partners to unlock its potential. Partnerships with the Uganda Industrial Research Institute have created opportunities for youth skilling, while the National Agricultural Research Organisation’s Rwebitaba Institute continues to provide critical support to farmers. Yet, more can be done. By leveraging its human resource base, natural wealth, and cultural capital, Tooro can amplify development through strategic alliances with the private sector, NGOs, and international investors.

Tooro Kingdom is more than a region—it is a one-in-a-million opportunity. What remains is the will to harness these opportunities through improved infrastructure, stronger cooperatives, value addition, and meaningful partnerships. If these steps are taken, Tooro will not only ignite wealth for its people but also strengthen Uganda’s place as the true Pearl of Africa.

Deo Kalikumutima

Kalikumutima & Co Advocates







