Growth should be at the heart of development in Uganda

Policy development should be inclusive. PHOTO/FILE

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • More and better research on the drivers of growth will be needed to improve policy in Uganda.

Historically nothing has worked better than economic growth in enabling societies to improve the life chances of their citizens, including those at the very bottom.’

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.