Halt sand mining around R. Rwizi

Press reports indicate that locals have raised a red flag over the sand mining activities around the River Rwizi catchment area in western Uganda.

Yet the booming urbanisation in western Uganda means the demand for sand - this increasingly valuable resource is unlikely to let up.

‘Criminal entrepreneurs’ are tapping into the vast reserves of sand, exploiting a sector which is largely unregulated. Posing as sand mining investors, they have formed local cartel networks causing insecurity in the area.

A few people benefit from sand mining but most have suffered negative effects. For example, sand mining activities have caused water pollution and destruction of the vegetation.

The problem is now so serious that the existence of River Rwizi ecosystems is being threatened in a number of locations. There’s also evidence that it threatens local rural livelihoods including both fishing and agriculture.

Government oversight has been inadequate. Despite national and local governments being aware of the problem, common approaches to solving it are lacking.

Regulating the industry has also been complex, as shown by the lack of coordinated government responses. For example, Sheema Municipality in a bid to streamline the sand mining businesses imposed a local tax on sand mining where each truck was supposed to pay between Shs4,000 and Shs10,000.

However, the money raised is not enough to meet the cost of repair and rehabilitation of the road, especially with most drivers of vehicles transporting sand preferring to work at night where they are not monitored.

As a result, sand mafias are consolidating their hold on various areas. The sand mafia has intimidated and attacked those interfering with their illegal sand mining businesses.

The level of criminality has been so high to the extent that any public spirited individual who ‘interferes’ with their illegal and destructive activities including even government and police officials have allegedly been bribed or intimidated.

Some have been afraid to curtail such illegal activities until the community around the sand mines mobilised to block sand trucks from plying the route.

Heavy trucks ferrying sand damage roads and hence increase the cost of maintenance of these roads.

Communities have not benefitted from the trade, save for the casual jobs, which fetch them just enough money to survive. With the coming of excavators, the casual jobs are almost no more and the rampant unemployment is causing social disharmony in the area.

Sand miners have also dug up so much ground that they have exposed the foundations of hillside buildings, putting them at risk of collapse. The risks are there and not theoretical. In fact we have seen in other countries so much dangerous things happening that can be avoided. For example, Sand mining caused a bridge to collapse in Taiwan in 2000, and 2001 in Portugal, as a bus was passing over it; 70 people were killed. Another bridge collapse in India in 2016 that killed 26 was caused by sand mining.

The same disaster is waiting to happen to the bridges in Sheema and Rwampara along River Rwizi. The Ngoma Bridge on Itendero/Kabwohe – Kinoni Town bypass is a case in point.

In all, destruction of roads and bridges, lost revenue, environmental damage and exploitation of vulnerable communities makes sand mining a high-cost industry.

Curbing the informality of the practice is also vital. This would stop the criminality in the value chains. National Environment Management Authority (Nema) is duty bound to regulate activities that happen in sand mining, especially alongside rivers and wetlands.

Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), Nema, and local authorities must work with the people to enforce the laws and regulations. But people must be educated and sensitized to build their civic competence on such issues.

Civic education will enable the locals have knowledge of environmental laws and hence participate in environmental governance of their areas.

Sand is a mineral and therefore it is important that all areas with intense mining activities that attract heavy trucks and high traffic be served with high quality bridges and tarmac or first Class Murrum roads.

Mesharch Katusiimeh