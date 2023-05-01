Hashtag activism is the future of citizen advocacy

If you are in Uganda today, you probably have gone through the Entebbe Airport critical mass campaign against extortion by the airport officials and you have probably lived through the #KampalaPotholeExhibition and you must be living through hashtag #UgandaHealthExhibition on the health care system of Uganda. On top of this reality, you probably have also listened to Parliament debate these issues as set by the online advocacy campaigns led by Ugandan citizens.

The social and political revolution of Uganda certainly will have a hashtag. In the absence of the freedoms of peaceful assemblies, demonstrations, and the possibility of senseless deaths at the hands of the security forces, the citizenry continues to leverage online and digital platforms to demand services and hold their leaders accountable.

Using digital tools to mobilise for social and political reform promises to leverage critical mass and empower Ugandans to call their leaders to act and provide tangible solutions to the service delivery gaps that are existent in Uganda.

Hashtag activism has helped reduce the reactive nature of the street demonstrations and it is critical to staying on principle and critically improving the campaign brand, in this new line of online advocacy, hashtag advocacy provides the opportunity to create awareness and it is powerful in providing a digital footprint to the citizens’ online advocacy campaigns that have an offline and physical reflection as well.

The public have been critically equipped to lobby and ask their legislators to act. In Uganda today, Twitter advocacy campaigns are shaping discourse and debate on the floor of Parliament and igniting action for service delivery.

Hashtag activism is our low-hanging fruit in the absence of alternatives, with the shrinking civic space in Uganda, online platforms are providing space for citizens to voice their grievances with the hope that legislators will pick it up and act.

We have seen hashtags like #BringBackOurGirls that was to address the rebel abduction of Nigerian school girls. #BlackLivesMatter was a popular hashtag in addressing the unexplained shootings of African Americans in the United States of America.

The message in the last two campaigns from Ugandans is a call to service delivery. It is a deliberate message to civil servants, policy makers, and members of Parliament to think about the Ugandans and to put their taxes to use, it is a call to a change in the pragmatic change in the functionality of systems.

The advocacy key message and call to action are that roads are important and must be functional, and that hospitals must be working and in a good state. It is a call for better pay for medical personnel, it is a call to deploy interns in far-to-reach places in Uganda and it is a call to provide medicines, sundries and protective gear to Uganda’s national hospitals and health centres. It is a call for work to be done by those responsible.

Every Ugandan should be interested in the online advocacy alternatives that are present now for us to tell our own story and to change it for a better future. Hashtag activism is our chance to “Make Uganda Great” It is a duty first as a citizen and second as a human being, for us to use for better services in Uganda.

The hope is that government and state will collaborate to provide solutions to the service delivery gaps that continue to widen in Uganda. The hope is that hashtag activism will be the future of reclaiming civic action and civic space.