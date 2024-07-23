Here is how we can manage Generation Z

Generation Z, commonly referred to as Gen Z, refers to a generation born approximately between 1997 and 2012 is characterised by the technology era, they have grown up with access to the internet and they are conversant with smart phones, laptops, tablets and other devices and often on social media platforms such as tiktok, snapchat, WhatsApp and many others.

Gen Z are mainly children of Generation X (born between 1965 and 1980) unlike the Generation X whose parents (baby boomers 1946-1964) emphasised traditional values, physical punishment, obedience, respect for authority and often applied authoritarianism, the parents for Gen Z are open-minded, emphasise independence, education and encourage their children to think critically, often balancing work and family life.

As a result, there is now a generation that is mentally resilient, socially conscious, advocating social justice, equality and representation across all areas of life. They are proficient in using digital technology and often prefer online communication. As a result, handling and effectively managing them whether in a family setting, workplace or political space requires that we understand their unique characteristics and preferences. Here are some of the few approaches to consider.

At a family level, there is a need to set clear rules and expectations and to encourage good behavior. Parents and guardians should be flexible to adopt parenting approaches that are based on the unique nature of the generation and should realise that technology is an integral part of their lives and should teach them responsible use of the internet, productive and educational use of technology and ensure balanced screen time.

Additionally, at a family level encourage dialogue, establish conditions that encourage open discussion of issues that concern them, look out for any double personalities where children pretend to be innocent in a parent’s presence where as not, engage them in activities that they love and can encourage opening up and be an active listener.

At work places, Gen Zs need independence, clear targets, performance expectations and regular feedback. They perform better when given responsibilities and allowed to take charge because they become creative, innovative and inventive. As a result, their motivation and productivity increases in leaps and bounds.

Since they are digital natives, to manage them effectively one needs to provide digital resources, offer access to online learning materials, encourage continuous open digital engagement and also utilise digital tools in communication to create an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and respected and where there are differences, one should recognise them.

In the political space, there is a need to encourage the involvement and participation of Gen Zs in various activities such as campaigns on affordable education, job opportunities and government programmes that support young people. Leaders and groups should utilise platforms like WhatsApp, tiktok, youtube to communicate to the Gen Zs, should be transparent about political processes and policies, should encourage open dialogue and also form or encourage Gen Zs to form teams of Influencers and digital content creators who can create appealing content to amplify political messages.

With social media where information sharing in form of short impactful videos are sometimes edited to paint a certain image and shared widely, there is a risk of violent actions on the GenZ and this may give rise to civil disobedience and other forms of nonviolent resistance. Exposure to violence can perpetuate a cycle of violence, where the victims become perpetrators and this is not good for any economy.

Generally, managing Gen Z in any setting involves understanding their unique characteristics and values, encouraging open engagement, cohesion, conflict resolution, promoting inclusivity, leveraging on technology to engage and communicate to them, creating a supportive and nurturing environment. On the contrary when handled with violence it may lead to resistance and activism.

Robert Tumwijukye