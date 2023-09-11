Here’s how to manage household garbage cheaply and sustainably

I write in response to the Executive order of having garbage skips for every 200 metres. While most of the administrators are complaining about the cost, this is more than welcome to people like myself who live in towns where garbage has overwhelmed our municipal councils.

In Bweyogerere where I live, I am yet to see a garbage skip. I have taken interest in looking for one, being a Ugandan who believes in keeping my community clean. In Bweyogerere, it is now normal to find piles of garbage next to the road. As you move inside places like Wellspring, you will find signs of fly tipping everywhere.

Even with the above presidential directive and the cry of no funds from the administrators, there are certain things individuals can do within households and communities to support proper garbage disposal so that there is less garbage to contend with.

The first step in managing garbage sustainably by sorting it. This involves separating polyethene bags, plastic bottles, metals, glass bottles from biodegradable waste like food scraps, leaves and grass.

Do not throw everything in one gunny sack or bin as this creates a stench and a mess that makes garbage management impossible. Within the household, start by speaking to your children, spouse and the maid about sorting garbage and how you want it done. Follow this with enforcement of the sorting initiative. Ensure you have two well labelled bins for the two categories of waste.

The first bin is where the household members dispose biodegradable waste. This can range from potato peelings, to cabbage leaves or even fruit peels. The second bin is where you dispose the polythene bags, plastic bottles and generally waste that does no biodegrade

This is followed by sustained surveillance, where you need to watch the household members and keep checking to make sure your directives are followed by all. I have found this to be the hardest to implement because there will initially be resistance from within, especially among the young who may see this as too much work and will wonder what the point is.

The secret is to persist in enforcement and continue explaining the value of managing waste sustainably. I must put a caveat here that I have a small family of four. This may be harder in a large family but it is doable.

In the last two years of self -managing my garbage, I have discovered that most of it is biodegradable, with most being food waste generated in the kitchen. This then becomes a major focus in the initiative, with those constantly using the kitchen being key stakeholders and ensuring the sorting and separation of the garbage.

Food waste from your kitchen can easily be disposed of in two ways. One way is to set up a compost pile somewhere in the compound, complete with dead leaves or grass. This is for those who have a bit of compound. The other way is to use the food waste as chicken feed or find out who needs food scraps in your neighbourhood. These could be people with pigs, chicken or goats. Talk to them to come and collect the food waste from you. Ensure the food waste is stored in a bucket with a lid to prevent rodents from accessing it.

I must emphasise that consistency is key. Through the above cost-free methods, I have avoided the weekly fees of garbage collectors, the nasty smell of unsorted garbage, litter and now possess a compost pile which I use to fertilise my tiny garden by the wall.

