Here’s my take on mass testing

I read Daily Monitor’s story of June 24 on Covid-19 mass testing. I would not advocate for mass testing before answering the following questions:

1. What does a negative Covid-19 test mean? Will an individual stay negative for the subsequent hours, days, weeks, or do the tests have to be repeated every 72 hours ? Will those who test negative be kept safely somewhere? Where will they be kept? Does a negative test mean one will still be negative even in the next hour? How many tests will be done? Is this cost beneficial, let alone cost effective in disease prevention?

2. While a positive test is a better result than a negative one, because then individuals can be guided on the next processes, does the capacity to quarantine all, supervise, and finally isolate those that are clinically evident exist? That is the normal course of surveillance events if this method is adopted.

3: China may have succeeded to some extent on mass testing and family quarantine because of their robust command and control economy but is Uganda in a position to do exactly that?

4: The more tests are done, the more we will yield Covid-19 positives and the more likely we will get false negatives and positives. Planning for such inevitable outcomes is important.

My take on the subject is that the discussion and eventually the decision to spend money on mass testing should be replaced with discussion on funding massive vaccination and a lot of mass media, especially radio talk shows on vaccine uptake, risks and avoidance of infection. FM stations are just like “rolexes” literally in every village! I last counted 150! The country must exploit this technological dividend. The population can easily be mobilised through this means. The Ministry of Health must and is willing to increase the staff who can move and ensure the success of mass vaccination in the periphery.

The country is in very peaceful times, the uniformed services should be mobilised and trained to participate in mass vaccination. As an example, New York City is now fully operational, after a fulminant Covid19 epidemic because vaccination centres are at every corner of any street. Israel, reached herd immunity through massive vaccinations, of course using their effective kibbutz infrastructure. We have LCs! They should be used.

The remaining funding, after prevention, should be used for the curative arm of medical services delivery, ensuring the health facilities are fully equipped with all necessary equipment, oxygen, drugs, PPEs and other infrastructure. The human capital manning health facilities must be supported to do their best.

Medical personnel at the frontline with all risks of infection, spending sleepless days and nights must have their morale maintained at an optimal level to avoid burnout! With God’s speed, we shall turn around the epidemic, while we prepare for the possible endemicity!

Above all: It is the responsibility of each one of us to prevent the transmission of Covid-19: Vaccinate, sanitise, mask up, and stay away from crowds!

Stay Safe --

Dr Warren Naamara, Global public health expert