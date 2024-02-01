Here’s to our local change makers

There is always a fear that looms over our minds when we look to change from something we have been accustomed to and adapt to something different. It could be something as small as the daily household items we use, like detergent, toothpaste, or something to do with our looks like the salon, a life changing decision like change of jobs, name it.

As humans, we love to keep with the trends and as scared as we might be of the unknown, the fear of being left behind more often than not, pushes us to take that risk and find out what is happening.

The new wave of digital technology is one of the changes that have been embraced by Ugandans, though, grudgingly in some instances. The digital wave has introduced us to a wide range of tech options that have made our lives both easier and difficult, in equal measure, depending on who you ask.

Digitalization introduced us to this amazing device; the phone! The rate at which the manufacturers are coming up with upgraded versions is mind blowing, to say the least. No sooner are we adapting to the latest, most expensive one than a new one enters the market.

Not surprisingly, the phone one holds has now become a status symbol of sorts. Questions about cost, the battery capacity, its features and the manufacturer are often raised to help an individual conclude that works right for them. And of course, the country of manufacture and price play a huge role in this decision-making process.

Recently my brother came home with a new phone that had a name I had never heard before but when he said it was assembled here in Uganda, my mind was piqued because this was new. He went on to assure me that the phone had been on the market here in Uganda for just a short time but had already made over half a million sales in the few months of operating here and that’s why he actually bought it, because it came well recommended. Now here my brain had already spiralled and I was now thinking of the many opportunities this could present to us as a country.

I began to imagine all the Ugandans that could eliminate poverty gradually while given employment at such an assembling plant. There would be so many families provided for, there would be parents now being able to take their children to school and that pushed me to think of the development only this could bring.

Many people here in Uganda of recent have taken it upon themselves to support locally based businesses which on my end I would call patriotism because when we support our very own, it is a win win for everyone.

People are slowly going above and beyond to get the good local music, the amazing food dishes made here in the motherland, the beauty and skin care products and even the new electric car that brought something totally new on our market in the country. Having an affordable and high-quality Ugandan assembled phone should be an easy sale because even if we really like supporting our very own, it is important that the quality is tremendous.

In the tech world, such an innovation like assembling phones can put us on the world map as a nation which brings more publicity and recognition for our different ventures here at home. This goes to also show that locally based industries also contribute greatly to our economy as a country.

Statistics by Ministry of Finance in their Annual Macroeconomic & Fiscal Performance Report 2022/23 last year indicate that 3.5 percent of the economy generated in the country is got from the industrial sector and now this is what goes out at the end of the day to make the life of a Ugandan better because when we have clean water and good health services among so many things, we look to grow and develop every other day.

The love and passion for who we are as Ugandans goes beyond words because we go ahead to appreciate and support what is good and affordable. As a locally based entrepreneur, what is it that you are doing uniquely with your product that makes me want to reach out for it in a supermarket aisle 0r gadget shop and not what I have been using for the longest time in my life.