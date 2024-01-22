Here’s what we can all learn   from the life of Cecilia Ogwal

I have for some reason always known that Hon. Imat Cecilia Atim Ogwal (RIP) was Uganda’s first beauty queen after she contested and won the pageant in 1969.

A small, yet important detail I didn’t pay much attention to. She was only 23 years old when she became the first Miss Uganda, then a Bachelor of Commerce finalist at the University Of East Africa in Nairobi (now known as the University of Nairobi).

After her passing, multiple stories about almost everything about her life and career were in print, online, and television, and that is when I took a keen interest in her age.

I asked myself, at 23, where was I, what was I doing? Did I have the courage to chase after my dreams no matter what?

At 23, I was at the university completing my bachelor’s in Mass Communication. But beyond journalism, right from the time I was a little girl, becoming an air hostess was my first dream.

Though I believed I had the potential for the latter, I never shared my dream with many people, except a few friends.

But whenever I told them, they discouraged me, saying I was short for that particular job, as if to say that being an air hostess is all about putting passengers’ luggage in the airplane overhead compartments.

I believed them and never gave my dream a chance. But eventually, in my mid-20s when I was more confident, I went for it.

Qatar Airways advertised for a cabin crew position in East Africa. I applied, was shortlisted, and on the interview day, I was among the thousands of applicants (the tall, the short, the slim, the big, the dark, and the light-skinned) to compete for only one position.

To cut a long story short, I didn’t get the job, guess the main reason! I failed the height test which was a minimum of 160cm.

I left the interview room not feeling like I had failed but had been betrayed by my genes.

But what was more satisfying was the fact that I tried and failed, but never failed to try. Regarding this particular dream, I have no regrets.

Going back to Hon. Cecilia Ogwal’s life, I concluded that apart from being a go-getter who strongly believed in her dreams, she also had a strong support system (family and friends) who believed and encouraged her to go after what she wanted.

Looking at the times she began to shine in the (1960s) onwards, these were still eras when society believed the place of a girl child/woman was in the kitchen, but her family, friends, community, or herself, saw something greater in her.

For over 70 years she has visited Mother Earth, Cecilia Ogwal wore many hats.

She has been described by many as a political giant, a true patriot, a role model to many, a mentor, and an ‘Iron Lady’ for the way she advocated for democratic principles during the making of Uganda’s Constitution in 1994, and a strong advocate for women’s rights.

To wear all these hats, and leave such a sturdy legacy, especially as a woman, one must be strong-willed, dedicated, focused, and dedicated.

However, we can’t downplay the importance of a strong support system as a key factor for climbing the ladders of success.

Sometimes even when one believes in his or her capabilities, self-doubt will creep in. It is during such moments that a person needs a friend, a family member, or a mentor to remind and assure them that they have what it takes to succeed.

Many young people, especially girls in Uganda and globally have big dreams. They just need someone to power those dreams by supporting, encouraging, mentoring, and guiding them and watch them fly higher.

It is said Cecilia Ogwal mentored many people including politicians.

You, who is in a position of leadership either in an organization or in the political spheres, have you mentored anyone including young people? Or you want to succeed alone. Remember, it is lonely at the top, endeavor to pull others up.

Let us go after our dreams relentlessly, but in the process, let us remember to uplift others to succeed too.

This is a call to parents and guardians, you also play a very important role in supporting your children to go after their dreams.

Hon. Cecilia Ogwal, you have been a leader of a high caliber, and many Ugandans held you in very high regard. Your demise is a great loss to this country. We appreciate you for serving your motherland diligently, and God must be happy with you too.

You are gone forever, but Uganda’s history books will reserve your name