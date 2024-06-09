Heroes are dreamers of big ideas and role models to nation’s young people

Yesterday was a great day in Uganda’s history as we remembered the departed and living heroes. This heroism and greatness arise not only from their dreams and sacrifices but also the achievements already in place in the social-economic transformation of our country.

To me, there is much that has been done and the youth need to learn that our heroes had a dream of set goals and were determined to achieve them, their mission was guided by principles of Pan-Africanism and patriotism, which helped them in the leadership of the revolution. Leaders ought to have other people who inspire them for the better.

Those that do not have historical persons who inspire them have various challenges. It is important to note that heroes inspired us to believe that it is possible for people who love their country to change it.

When President Museveni and other heroes were in the bush, their goals were set and ready to transform Uganda from backwardness to modernity, they had a dream, worked on it, and here we are. On August 28, 1963 while delivering his speech, Martin Luther King Junior said “I have a dream”: great black American in whose symbolic shadow we stand today signed the emancipation proclamation, this momentous decree came as a great beacon of hope to millions of black slaves who had been seared in the flames of withering injustice.

It came as a joyous daybreak to end the long night of their captivity, more than half a century ago. However Africans and blacks in some parts of the world are not yet free. Therefore, this Heroes Day must be the day to re- energies our enthusiasm, commitment and solidarity of our great fathers of the NRM/NRA Liberation, we must remain steadfast in the same direction and probably engage in different gears.

Therefore, we must note that all successful nations, ancient or modern are built by men/women who ask themselves what they have done for their country. They must take time to plan or dream for their communities.

Dreaming is great, if we didn’t have dreamers we would never have progress in society, become more efficient at doing things that we already do. Dreaming is an act of dissatisfaction, it comes from rejection of the status quo, Ugandans remember what they used to call “Duka Duka.” And that’s why we salute all our heroes for taking time and decision to put their dream into action.

We thank you for the effort, we used to experience scarcity of all products, for example, salt and sugar. Ugandans now are more innovative, productive, and exporters of different products to neighbouring countries.

We continue to see improved infrastructure, security, and robust economic growth. However, as we celebrate, the leadership must double the efforts of mobilising the young people to participate in government programmes, like skilling the youth, expanding the industrial hubs and encouraging more people to participate in Parish Development Model etc.

Otherwise, Uganda’s transformation remains a work in progress, the heroes continues to inspire leadership. This year’s theme of 35th Heroes’ Day “Hail our heroes: A secure Uganda is now reality,” demonstrates what Uganda has achieved since 1986.

We recognise the efforts of UPDF in pacifying the region with determination and professionalism exhibited during all the operations.

As the English say, the fortune favours the prepared mind, these were not only prepared but also ready to sacrifice their lives for the betterment of humanity. I urge Ugandans to salute our heroes for the efforts and patriotism to secure Uganda as Kwame Nkurumah once said, Backward never Forward ever.