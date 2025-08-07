Historic pandemic agreement: Will Uganda seize the opportunity?

On May 20, something historic happened in Geneva. The World Health Assembly—the decision-making body of the World Health Organisation (WHO)—adopted the first-ever WHO Pandemic Agreement, bringing to a close years of negotiations triggered by the painful lessons of Covid-19. It was not perfect. But it is progress.

The question now is—what next for Uganda? Think of the pandemic agreement like a family meeting called after a house fire that has destroyed a lot of property and lives.

In a bid to address the destructions and avoid such negative effects in the future, everyone agrees we need a better system next time, one that includes more fire extinguishers, a meeting point, and clear roles and responsibilities. However, despite the proposed plan, not everyone agrees on the details.

Some want sprinklers in every room; others say just teach the children not to play with matches. After several negotiations with all responsible individuals, a plan is agreed upon for increased safety in the future. This plan is the detailed procedure (also referred to as the protocol) to be followed once a fire is detected. This is similar for the Pandemic Accord.

It is the world’s first pandemic agreement that sets out principles, approaches and tools for better coordination geared towards strengthening the global health efforts for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

Now that the agreement is adopted, countries must closely follow processes leading up to its ratification by national legislative bodies, and after 60 ratifications, the agreement must enter into force.

Guided by this agreement, Uganda, one of the 194 WHO member states, will need to choose what it will do differently to prevent future pandemics or at least respond better and faster. And here’s where I want to make a case for one thing: HIV/Aids prevention should be part of Uganda’s pandemic preparedness strategy.

Although HIV/Aids is recognised as having caused a pandemic, many don’t think of it as a pandemic anymore and the new pandemic agreement is skewed towards preventing and responding to future threats than addressing ongoing ones like HIV/Aids. In fact, HIV/Aids is one of the few pandemics we’ve been living with for decades.

This new pandemic agreement encourages countries to adopt a One Health approach—integrating human, animal, and environmental health, and emphasises upstream prevention (stopping health problems before they even start), which also means investing in the public health threats we already know about such as HIV/Aids.

Uganda has made major progress in HIV/Aids care, but our prevention funding and allocations have dropped dangerously, and we are still heavily donor-dependent. We can’t wait until there’s a new virus knocking at the door before we take prevention seriously.

While the pandemic agreement has limited direct implications for HIV/Aids prevention, the Government of Uganda should take advantage indirectly, to strengthen her HIV/Aids prevention efforts.

First, the Ministry of Health should closely follow the drafting and negotiation of the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing System (PABS) through the Intergovernmental Working Group (IGWG) so that once it is adopted as an annex to the Agreement and ratification by at least 60 members is completed, the Ministry of Health and, ideally, Parliament, lead the process of adapting the WHO agreement to our national context.

We don’t need to reinvent the wheel, but we do need to localise it. That means consultations: with civil society, researchers, youth groups, community health workers. Second, let’s not miss this moment to restore domestic funding for HIV/Aids prevention.

If Uganda is serious about pandemic readiness, that readiness must include condoms, PrEP, HIV testing, and youth-friendly services. Third, let’s talk to the public. Yes, it’s important to engage with MPs and technical experts, but we can’t afford to leave ordinary Ugandan citizens in the dark about what this agreement means.

Fourth, Uganda should leverage the Agreement’s framework principles and infrastructure developments to strengthen her HIV/Aids prevention efforts. This may be done by applying the One Health Approach, which means integrating HIV/Aids services with other health programmes; and emphasising equity, for example, the Presidential First Track Initiative that involves engaging men and bridging the gap on new infections among young women and adolescent girls.

Fifth, for all Uganda’s Pandemic Preparedness plans, we must integrate HIV/Aids. For example, include HIV/Aids prevention and treatment services in all emergency preparedness; prepare health providers for both pandemic roles and HIV/Aids service delivery.

Let’s not waste that opportunity. We’ve got the Agreement. Once ratified, let’s make it Ugandan. Let’s make it prevent the next pandemic—not just react to it. Pandemics don’t always announce themselves with sirens.

Ezra Meme, public health advocate