Hopeless citizen far more dangerous than an angry one

When a government begins to blame the church, the mosque, and religion itself for its failures, it is not just a tragedy of leadership — it is a declaration that the state has exhausted every ounce of imagination, morality, and direction.

Uganda now stands in the surreal theatre of absurdity, where those who have looted it dry, who have stolen hope, and killed public trust, turn around and point fingers at the one place millions still find healing: the Church.

Minister Betty Amongi’s recent utterances — implying that citizens who contribute to churches are somehow to blame for government failure — are not just laughable, they are a poetic admission that this regime is lost.

If satire needed a new script, this would be it: a government, 40 years in power, unable to build adequate hospitals, schools, or deliver clean water — but suddenly becoming an expert in economic theology! Let us be clear: Ugandans have not diverted taxes to the Church.

That’s a lie — a twisted narrative. What Ugandans give to their churches or mosques is not tax money, it is a personal investment into the only institutions that have delivered something real — hope, faith, courage, moral restraint, sanity, forgiveness, inspiration, unity, and healing.

These are not items stocked in Parliament, dished out at State House, or taught at NRM caucuses. They are spiritual virtues that oil the national engine. When a young man gets laid off because the economy was mismanaged, it is the church he runs to for purpose. When a widow is denied medicine in a government hospital, it is her imam who visits her bedside with prayers.

When a school dropout contemplates suicide after being forgotten by a regime that promised free universal education, it is the church choir that gives her reason to sing again. Tell me, which government office teaches patience, endurance, love, loyalty, stewardship, or grace? Where in Parliament are citizens taught forgiveness, humility, and truth? Which minister last stood up and gave a sermon on mercy, not manipulation?

Ugandans give to their churches not because they are foolish, but because they are faithful. They believe that giving to God’s house is sowing into a future of peace, purpose, and meaning. And unlike the government, the church has delivered — it has produced a number of schools that teach, hospitals that heal, and institutions that still stand despite limited means.

In fact, some of the top-performing institutions in this country were not built by the government but by churches and Islamic organisations. To turn around and say churches are stealing from the people is like a thief crying foul because the bank manager has protected the vault. Uganda is not poor. It has never been poor. But it has been kept poor by leaders who fear ideas, despise accountability, and thrive on corruption.

Even before churches mushroomed across Uganda, our economy lagged. That’s not on religion; it’s on leaders who mislead. In truth, the church and mosque have done more to preserve this country than any government budget ever has.

They’ve absorbed the trauma inflicted by leaders who remember citizens only during elections. Still, spiritual leaders have preached calm, hope, and peace. Take that away, and you’ll see spiritual rebellion, emotional rage, and moral collapse. Think crime is bad now? Remove the Church and see. Think corruption is rampant? Remove faith and watch it metastasise.

The bitterness Ugandans carry has been softened by pulpits and prayer mats. Remove that, and I pity you — a hopeless citizen is far more dangerous than an angry one. Let me say it boldly: the regime has survived this long because faith leaders held the country together.

They fed the hungry, buried the forgotten, taught children when UPE failed, and clothed the naked when budgets were stolen. To Minister Amongi: the Church owes you nothing. You owe it everything. You are kicking the very ladder that helped you climb — while still on the roof.

Now that the mask is off, let the Church speak. Not just preach, but prophesy. Because when a government fears hope, its end is near. And no, minister — you incited this.

Written by Dr Dennis Daniel Ssemugenyi