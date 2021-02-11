How do we move on after 2021 election?

By Guest Writer More by this Author

During the February 4 presidential address to the nation on the reopening of schools, President Museveni urged Ugandans to move on from the election heat and go back to their usual business. But how easy and practical is this? This call is evident that many Ugandans are still finding it hard to move on in one way or the other due to reasons best known to them and the President should be aware of some of their reasons.

Globally, elections, especially contests for presidency, often affect the economic and social state of most countries and its worse in Africa. In worst case scenarios, some elections leave the economy in total shambles, and many countries take so long to heal from such conditions.

On the other hand, elections help in building democratic institutions and improving governance, which in turn should increase growth. Elections are not inherently a source of violence. However, they can exacerbate political, ethnic, regional, and religious tensions that can lead to violence, especially if they are not conducted within an appropriate institutional framework. Unemployed youth appear to be especially a fertile target for recruitment by political actors determined to commit acts of violence. The very reason why every stakeholder must work to ensure that peace prevails. Otherwise, wounds created due to violence can take a long to heal.

We saw this in neighbouring country Kenya that has experienced various forms of political and social unrest and developments. The post-election turmoil of late 2007 and early 2008 was not an anomaly and the story hasn’t much changed.

Indeed, elections are done, but what is the state of the rest of the citizenry? How does someone resume their usual business when they claim their loved ones have been kidnapped or killed?

There are tales of ongoing abductions across the country, but what is being done to arrest the dire situation? Are there effective systems in place to investigate such issues and are they result-oriented? Do we have a functioning legal system to handle this.

Many citizens are nursing wounds arising from the pandemic and yet again the wounds of political unrest! Just walk in the city centre and you will realise that it is impassable.

What plans does KCCA have for improving the city and when will they be implemented?



The obstruction is overwhelming! These vendors need to be planned for and relocated someplace befitting their activities. Victory is much more enjoyed and sweeter when the people you lead are not disgruntled.

It is in our best interest to get back to business as usual but the aggrieved must be given a critical ear. Partial peace is not peace at all. Let the institutions first walk the talk and put system right.

Let the city be put to order. So many youth are loitering around battling with joblessness, and they need relief and justice!

Only then will the issue of getting back to our usual business make better sense and be embraced by the population without a push. Otherwise, getting back to our usual business will be gradual, not instant.

Therefore, we all need to cooperate to make life easy for every one. This will even be realised faster if all the responsible parties play their roles without prejudice. In a nutshell, it should be a combined effort.

