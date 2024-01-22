How enemies became friends

On January 22, 1963, a very important treaty was signed in the Elysée Palace in Paris (which roughly corresponds to the State House in Kampala), a treaty that has also shaped the face of Europe.

The two people signing it were also the people who had initiated this treaty, the French President Charles de Gaulle and the German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer. 18 years after the end of World War II during which Germany had also invaded France and caused immeasurable suffering, these two statesmen had come to the conviction that a restart of the relationship between their two countries was necessary.

They had the courage “to speak the language of trust and cooperation”, as former French President Chirac put it. They took this initiative knowing very well that they did not have a big support in their respective countries where the memories of the war were still very much alive.

A treaty is only a piece of paper if the idea behind it is not filled with life! You cannot simply decide that reconciliation is going to happen and you cannot make people forgive and become friends. All you can do is set the stage. And this is precisely what Charles de Gaulle and Konrad Adenauer did - in a very wise manner.

How do you build relationships? By spending time together! So, to start with, they instituted regular meetings between the Heads of State and Government, between the Foreign Ministers and also between high-ranking civil servants.

A number of initiatives developed, for example, in the fields of sports, music and arts. Today, there is a very popular and high-quality joint French-German TV channel called ARTE. Also, more than 2,000 partnerships between towns and cities and over 5,000 partnerships between schools were created.

But maybe the most important and far-reaching element was the cooperation in the fields of education and youth. As always, it is the young generation that will decide our future.

The German-French Youth Office was created to promote exchange between young people, at school and at university. So far, more than 8 million young people have participated and established very many friendships. And they have experienced how enriching it is to throw prejudices overboard, to learn how things can be done in quite a different way – and to communicate in a foreign language.

As you can see: The Elysée Treaty is hugely successful and that is because it reached both the minds and the hearts(!) of many people in France and Germany. But even good things need new input from time to time. So, five years ago, President Macron and Chancellor Merkel decided to sign a follow-up treaty in the German City of Aachen bordering on Belgium. This Treaty of Aachen further strengthens the ties between France and Germany.

The Elysée Treaty was concluded between France and Germany but it has impacted the development of Europe in a big way. Back then, it was only six European countries that had formed the European Economic Community and nobody was talking about European integration. However, the French-German cooperation started to give this “European Idea” a strong boost and has continued to do so in the past decades during which the European Union came into existence and has grown immensely in size and strength.

The French-German cooperation continues to be strong, also after German unification. For both French and German diplomats, there is a sort of “reflex” when we think about global issues and that is to ask: “How do our colleagues in Berlin / in Paris think about this?” You can be sure that the communication between the two governments is very intense on a daily basis.

Just for the sake of clarity and to avoid the impression that we are romanticising: Of course, France and Germany remain very different in many ways and our governments do not see eye to eye on a number of issues, for example, when it comes to nuclear energy or in dealing with some of the international conflicts. But when you have established a good relationship on a firm basis then disagreement is not a threat.

With consultation mechanisms that have been successfully practiced for decades, it is easier to argue in a constructive and respectful way and accept diverging viewpoints. Our long tradition of closely consulting each other makes it easier to find compromises. And this can also contribute to making the European Union stronger!

We are celebrating 61 years of friendship between two former enemies. It is our hope that this will inspire many people across the globe, be it on other continents, be it between states or conflicting groups here in Africa.