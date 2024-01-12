How Lithium can be mined and utilised sustainably

As the world transits towards clean energy solutions and electric mobility, the demand for lithium, a vital component in batteries and energy storage, has increased.

Fifty percent of the global total consumption of lithium is highly dependent on lithium concentrate imports from Australia. China is renowned for controlling 40 percent of the lithium market over the last 10 years.

According to different studies, there will be a noticeable discrepancy between consumption and production with an under supply until 2045 in the European Union.

Battery demand will continue to increase not only for electric vehicles but also consumer electronics, with an estimation of 2.5 terawatt hours by 2030.Sustainable investment in lithium mining is therefore vital for the future to meet their needs without being compromised.

As per Uganda’s Vision 2040 highlights proper utilisation of these mineral resources, ensuring lithium supply for the growth of energy- sustainable industrialized countries should be undertaken as for the purpose of technological transitions.

Lithium extraction plays a crucial role in the electric vehicle industry. As the demand for electrical vehicles continues to rise so does the need for lithium in batteries which rely on lithium as a critical component.

Lithium resources are available but should be extracted sustainably to ensure they meet the growing demand for electric vehicles and promote the transition to a more sustainable transport sector, among other sectors.

Despite the importance of electric vehicle markets and growing battery technology in controlling the world’s emission, practical and efficient measures should be adopted while mining lithium. Shifting towards sustainable lithium extraction methods is one way to address these challenges. These methods minimise ecological harm and promote responsible resource management.

Lithium can be obtained from natural resources that is either brine or ore deposits.

Lithium is mainly driven by its ubiquitous use across various industries, with a particular spotlight on lithium-ion batteries destined for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems.

Extracting lithium from mines mainly revolves around lithium bearing mineral i.e. spodumene through an intricate interplay of mining and processing method of layers.

Ore is excavated from underneath by either surface or underground methods as determined by the geometry and grade of the deposit.

The resultant lithium rich concentrate is then ushered into a chemical leaching process mingling with specially formulated chemicals to extract the cherished lithium form.

The lithium ions are then subjected to a rigorous purification process, producing battery grade lithium carbonate or hydroxide.





Alternative lithium mining sources.

Besides brine and ore deposit extractions, Lithium can also be obtained from alternative sources, that is hard rock ore deposits such as pegmatite. This process is known as conventional mining operations.

The alternative avenues further contribute to diversification of the lithium supply chain, sustainability and promote resilience in the rapidly evolving world of lithium extraction.

To sum up, sustainable lithium mining is crucial for meeting modern demand, mainly the electric vehicles and renewable energies.

We must prioritise eco-friendly practices and technological advancements while minimising environmental impacts. Promoting greener practices can support sustainability in the vital industry during the lithium mining process.

Ongoing innovations are highly required in balancing lithium importance in clean energy with environmental responsibility.

Exploring responsible approaches for a sustainable lithium supply and protecting the eco system is imperative.