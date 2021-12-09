How long do victims have to wait for justice?

Since 1948, International Human Rights Day is observed every year on December 10, the day on which the UN General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This year’s theme focuses on how rights are the beginning of peace within societies, and ways to create a fairer society for future generations. It’s running under the theme: “All Human, All Equal”.

Will the Transitional Justice (TJ) Bill find the numerous victims of past mass human rights violations/abuses still alive? In the National Reconciliation and Justice Audit (NRTJ Audit) study by Refugee Law Project in 2012, 125 conflicts were documented and the vast majority of which involved armed violence.

In summary, a look at the country from east to west, and north to south only leaves one with horrible feelings of the brutal faces of the conflicts or violations and the plight of innocent victims. With only a framework that is not backed with finances, victims have been taken for a ride with ad-hoc unsustainable initiatives that only seemingly smear their problems on the surface.

A close look at the victims of each of these conflicts only leaves one wondering in wild thoughts. For instance, will the TJ Bill ever be presented on the floor of Parliament, let alone being finally passed in time to remedy the negatives effects of the conflict on the victims? The most possible answer if we are to go by history is certainly discussion for another day.

Over the years, victims of rights violations and communities have engaged in advocacy for the realisation and fulfilment of their rights to reparations and justice, more especially in the recent cases of Dominic Ongwen at the ICC, Rwenzururu King Mumbere and Thomas Kwo Yello, who are currently undergoing trial at the ICD and with Ongwen having been found guilty of 59 of the 61 counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes. Where does all these dilemmas of unanswered pleas leave the victims who are aging fast or dying of their war-related injuries? Or, what do we do about their inability to meet the minimum requirement for survival such as, provision of food on the table for self-and/or family due to the economic hardship and/or situation in which they find themselves?

The landmark ruling by the ICC in the case of Dominic Ongwen, left many victims with some hope of receiving justice and reparations for harms and/or violations experienced or suffered during the conflict. But also, what does this mean for the many other victims of the various human rights violations whose perpetrators and/or violators are still at large? Or is it just a case of smearing the problem for victims to feel as if some form of justice is being done?

For both the local (ICD) and international (ICC) initiatives, the time taken to dispose of the cases, leaves a lot to be desired, especially for the typical suffering victims in need of justice. Whose justice are we thriving to fulfil? Shall the victims’ wait in vain?

The human rights institutions are no doubt well intentioned in their work, but to fully succeed would require proper communication and elimination of the ‘middlemen/women’ or ‘go-betweens’ who engage in political rhetoric’s perpetuating the trauma and stigma in victims.

For UHRC, can we have a process of investigating human rights violations that is ‘inclusive’, ‘credible’ and ‘expeditious’, not just to us but to the victims. However, how can we achieve this with financial challenges affecting investigations, tribunal hearings, research and field work? Can government and Parliament do enough to ensure these institutions are well facilitated?

There is no better time than now to have the Transitional Justice Bill in place for victims to at least taste the fruits of justice.

Justice should not only just be seen as being done, but rather be fulfilled and to its fullest.

Joel Innocent Odokonyero, Transitional Justice practitioner, ethnographer and researcher.