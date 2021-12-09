How long do victims have to wait for justice?

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • For both the local (ICD) and international (ICC) initiatives, the time taken to dispose of the cases, leaves a lot to be desired, especially for the typical suffering victims in need of justice. Whose justice are we thriving to fulfil? Shall the victims’ wait in vain? 

Since 1948, International Human Rights Day is observed every year on December 10, the day on which the UN General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This year’s theme focuses on how rights are the beginning of peace within societies, and ways to create a fairer society for future generations. It’s running under the theme: “All Human, All Equal”.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.