How my bicycle crossed Katonga blockade twice

On September 8, 2023, the NRM celebrated the heroes of the Katonga battles that led to the final march to taking over the capital Kampala. I have a story to tell of how I crossed the no-nonsense multi-roadblock blockade around Katonga with my bicycle and the same bicycle later crossed the blockade in the reverse direction.

With the various political activities I was carrying out countrywide, I decided to travel to Kampala in the last quarter of August 1985. By then, Mbarara Town was surrounded by many roadblocks following the National Resistance Army’s repulsed attack on Mbarara army barracks.

Setting off from Rutooma in Mbarara district, I rode my RMI (Roadmaster King) bicycle, taking the longer route and rough murram roads through Ruhumba, Kashongi and Rushere up to Lyantonde Town. I passed through Lyantonde Town into Kooki County the same day; a journey not below 130 kilometres. After resting for two days and meeting with some members of our cell, I rode from Buyanja to Kyabigondo where a teacher comrade housed me so that I could wake up early and ride up to Lwamaggwa to catch a morning bus going to Masaka. The female bus conductor, who seemed to have secret knowledge about me, refused to charge me any fare! I got off at Kyotera and rode the bicycle to have meetings with activist colleagues in Kakuuto County. After a few days, I boarded a bus at Ssanje trading centre to Kampala, along with my bicycle and a comrade.

Reaching Lwera, the bus was ordered by NRA guerillas to reverse; they said they were expecting a battle anytime. From then, no vehicle, not even a bicycle, would be allowed beyond Lukaya Town!

We decided to stay in the town, and in the evening moved to Namasavu village, about six kilometres away. We would often go to town to gather information, even mixing with NRA lower ranks and their reconnaissance personnel.

After a full week, we continued to Kampala, to start a new ideological battle against what was being thrown around as ‘Bantu commonality’ and against a potential war to divide the country along South-North lines. We resolved to explain what ‘Anya Anya’ was and fight its usage as a weapon of dividing the country into two. The derogatory ‘Anya Anya’ label used to refer to northerners had its antithesis ‘the Nyaru’ (meaning Banyarwanda) which got more pronounced after NRA captured power.

We rode our bicycle through Lwera to Buwama (38km), not meeting any civilian, except very few individuals you could suspect were on reconnaissance missions. There were three roadblocks on the UNLA side, but we passed through them easily for, among others, we had travel documents with Maj Gen Tito Okello Lutwa’s name on them.

At Buwama, where vehicles from Kampala would not proceed beyond, we boarded an enclosed-body pick-up taxi with our bicycle up to Kampala.

After meetings and communications with comrades in Kampala and the east and the north, my comrade went back westwards with my bicycle as I stayed in Kampala for five months.

He used a taxi up to Buwama, and then rode the bicycle through the Katonga blockade up to Lukaya where he could board a vehicle to Masaka. He found the UNLA soldiers in panicky mood, not bothering to interview him or even check his big bag full of revolutionary books and magazines. They betrayed a feeling of being encircled; from his seasoned assessment, NRA guerrillas were also in Kayabwe area, east of Katonga Bridge.

The NRA, moving in groups of two or three, meticulously inquired about the situation in Kampala and the whole route. He gave a number of them newspapers and a few goodies. He found some NRA fighters digging trenches near the bridge.

We went through the risk of crossing the blockade as part of an internally based external wing of the ongoing struggle; a wing permitted to devise our own doctrine, methods and tools as early as January 1981. We had a countrywide presence, a regionally representative national leadership committee, and used to such high risks. After 1986, some of our networks were let free to fizzle out while new ones were created to concentrate on resisting the tribalistic forces aimed at splitting up the country.

All our standing/remaining networks were officially dissolved in 1996. We don’t claim to be heroes of Katonga battles, but we possess the daring spirit of Katonga, and we played our part well (15 years in the underground); hopefully one day someone will insert a paragraph about us in a Uganda history book.

The bicycle, though old, is safely kept somewhere in Kyotera District.