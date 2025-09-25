How opposition infighting is their biggest undoing

In the vast yard of Ugandaville, a proud and cunning chicken named Sevumu ruled the roost. Every day, he strutted around, clucking orders and keeping a close eye on the insects scurrying below—these insects were the opposition parties, all vying to prove who was the strongest challenger. Two of these insects stood out: Carl the cockroach and Betty the beetle. Carl led one faction, Betty another. Each day, instead of uniting against the chicken, they argued loudly.

Carl boasted, “Our party is the fastest! We’ll outrun the chicken’s tactics and finally take over the yard!” Betty sneered, “Speed is nothing without brains. My party knows every hiding spot and has the best strategies to expose the chicken’s weaknesses!” They bickered endlessly about who was the “real opposition,” arguing over who had the best slogans, the loudest rallies, and the cleverest plans to outsmart Sevumu.

Meanwhile, Sevumu the chicken was quietly observing. He knew that as long as the cockroach and beetle kept squabbling, he could keep pecking away at their chances. “Let them argue,” Sevumu clucked to himself. “Divide and conquer is the name of the game.” Day by day, Sevumu would swoop in—sometimes snapping up a distracted cockroach, sometimes gobbling a boastful beetle—while the rest of the insects watched in shock but didn’t learn. The opposition parties kept fighting each other instead of the chicken, forgetting that their true challenge was the cunning ruler who had mastered the art of survival.

The moral of the story

When those who should unite spend all their energy fighting each other, they forget the bigger threat standing right in front of them. Strength lies not in being the loudest or fastest alone, but in coming together with a shared goal. Because a divided opposition makes it easier for the ruling power to stay in charge — and keep swallowing the competition, one foolish argument at a time."

Keith Akera, a humble mwananchi



