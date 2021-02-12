How prepared is government to reopen schools?

In the awake of Covid-19, governments worldwide ordered the closure of schools in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

As a result, more than 60 per cent of the world’s learners (about 1.5 billion students), are unable to go back to school in more than 107 countries, according to UNESCO.

The grand scale disruption of education and the uncertainty surrounding the resumption of studies, has left the global education system in crisis.

What this means to Uganda is that since March 20, more than 15 million learners sent home without access to instructional materials and uncertainty about their future.

Although Uganda has taken the necessary steps to ensure that Covid-19 infection rate in the country remains low, the hope for schools resuming is one that relies heavily on the ability of the Ministry of Education to raise funds for regular testing of learners and teachers so as to effect a phased reopening of schools. Mid-last year, the Education ministry’s Covid-19 response plan included the distribution of study kits and broadcasting lessons on radios and televisions directly to learners at home.

This has created a shift from learning face-to-face in the classroom to adopting distance learning and virtual teaching methods.

This was a good programme that, unfortunately, benefited few learners while the majority was left behind. This is because many families cannot afford gadgets for their children to do online study.

Amid Covid, many girls face challenges of early marriages, domestic violence, defilement and this has increased the number of school dropouts in our country.

Schools need to be envisioned as places of community education. Teachers should be supported through reviewing the education curriculum as well as acquisition of new skills. They also need to be equipped to respond to the emotional and psychological needs of the schools.

School administrators must use this opportunity to explore fundamental ideas in education and invest in teacher capacity- building.

Basically, a lot will depend on teachers to ensure that children are able to continue their studies in a safe and healthy environment, and make up for knowledge and skills that may have been missed during the Covid-19 instigated lockdwon of schools.

I want to encourage parents to monitor their child’s health and keep them home away from school if they fall sick. Parents should also teach children about good hygiene practices. Children should always be remind to wash their hands with soap and safe water frequently or use an alcohol-based sanitiser with at least 60percent alcohol.

And as a student who is preparing to report in March according to the last presidential address on February 4, where he announced only reopening of sub-candidate classes only, it is very important to take the precautions both inside and outside the classroom to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Physical distancing at school is very important that you establish some classroom ground rules in accordance with the procedures established by your school’s administration, maintain a distance of at least one meter between every one present at school, increase desk spacing (at least one meter between desks), limit the mixing of classes for school and after school activities.

For example, students in class should remain in one classroom throughout the day, while teachers move between classrooms. Put on quality facemask as we follow all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as the Ministry of Healthy directed us.

To add on that, the ministry of health and ministry of education to work together so as to ensure the safety of all learners.

Ireen Twongirwe,

ireentwongirwe64@gmail.com