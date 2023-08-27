How ready is Uganda for electronic number plates?

The uptake of technology and innovation in Uganda is promising, and shows an excellent path we are taking towards the dynamics of the current world. The allure of the digital age frequently beckons nations towards innovative pursuits.

The idea of electronic number plates is a potential marvel; to many Ugandan motorists and technology enthusiasts, it captures varied attention. But as Ugandans stand on this precipice, we must critically assess: How prepared are we for this leap?

This small object that looks like a customisable smartphone, attached outside the car, emits radio frequency and uses the Internet to transmit data to a central server; unless it is the usual tracking chip attached to the ordinary metallic plate. While the potential benefits may be vast, there are significant hurdles in our present scenario.

Urban hubs like Kampala, the capital city, may portray an image of burgeoning technological growth, but vast portions of our nation, especially the northern and eastern territories, remain in digital shadows. Reliable connectivity is the lifeblood of a system like electronic number plates.

Without it, the essence of real-time data tracking is lost. Moreover, our ongoing digital endeavours and advancing connectivity to remote areas are yet to mature. Introducing another complex layer might strain these budding systems.

Every transformative shift demands a nation’s populace to be its driving force. But our vastness and diversity pose unique challenges. Comprehensive countrywide training is paramount, from Kabong to Kisoro and Moyo to Busia. While radio remains a potent medium in our country, and we expected the number to have increased during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, simplifying and communicating the intricacies of a system like electronic number plates to every Ugandan like the farmer or a fisherman who uses a motorcycle to transport his produce/goods to have this plate attached needs to be looked at. Building the local capacity to spearhead this innovative drive is crucial to promoting equitable growth in the current technology-driven economy.

Legal Landscape: In today’s digital realm, the sanctity of personal data is paramount. Cyber ethics is yet to be realised in Uganda, and there are not many institutions offering cyber ethical oversights in the country. To ensure the confidentiality and security of citizen data, our legal framework needs monumental enhancements. Having robust data protection laws, harmonising them with international standards, and ensuring their rigorous implementation, being time-intensive, demands expertise and consensus.

Sustainability: An initiative like electronic number plates demands sustained commitment. This entails not just the initial rollout but the long-term maintenance, troubleshooting and uninterrupted supply. It includes the launch phase, ongoing maintenance, and consistent support. Establishing service centres in our diverse landscapes should be considered with mechanics technologically equipped to handle this shift.

Cybersecurity concerns: The digital sphere, while advantageous, is vulnerable to threats. As cyber-attacks become increasingly sophisticated globally, protecting a digital system like electronic number plates must be critical. This involves robust cybersecurity protocols, routinely updated to preempt threats. System breaches, data erasure, or malicious tracking risk is real and significant.

Financial implication: While our nation exudes richness in natural resources, culture and heritage, our economic constraints are palpable. The communicated costs of adopting digital plates might seem feasible for some, but for many, it could be daunting. In a few places where this technology was tried, people who voluntarily installed it continuously paid a monthly fee to have the system running. Additionally, pinning hopes on our emerging tech sector, still in its infancy or our turbulent economy to bankroll this ambitious project could overestimate our current capacity and, when handled poorly, can be an unrecoverable cost to the nation.

While shimmering with promise, the vision of electronic number plates also casts shadows of challenges that, when addressed, can enhance the uptake and adoption of such technology.

As we stand at this crossroads, it’s vital for Uganda to introspect deeply, weighing our aspirations against our current realities and ensuring that any step forward is grounded in prudence, priority and feasibility.