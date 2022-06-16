How school can ensure morality of learners

I would like to respond to a concern that appeared in Daily Monitor of Monday, June 13, 2022 titled “Education ministry, police probe Lubiri high school over students’ ‘erotic dance’ video”.

In the video, students are seen participating in erotic dance unbothered in broad daylight aboard a bus purportedly hired from Midland High School in Kampala.

This incident that has since brought mixed reactions in the public domain leaves unanswered questions regarding the current state of morality in our schools.

Whereas many commentators seem to have blamed the person who exposed and shared the video as malicious, our focus needs to be on the very act itself and probably its implication to the students, and other students nationally and worldwide.

The salient questions at our disposition may include; why did the students engage in this act in a synchronised manner in broad daylight without the fear of their teachers, prefects and the public?

Where were the teachers in the due course of the incident? Were the students given a brief of disciplinary orientations regarding code of conduct during the travel as well as final destination before leaving school? Did the head teacher conduct a briefing with teachers before they left school regarding expectations and risks involved in their commitments to take daughters and sons of parents on a trip?

Did the responsible teachers submit a report to the head teacher upon return, about the trip and the contents of the video that had just been circulating?

All these questions would be very vital for the public to get to the bottom of the matter in order to address the root cause of the vice.

It should be noted that to some extent some schools have continued to be driven by capitalistic pressure of ‘the customer is supreme’.

This perception arises from competitive nature to attract and retain student numbers. Additionally, the increased pressure for money seems to have left many schools in a financial trap at the expense of morality.

The resultant problem to this new dimension though is that the involved students left on their own could be the future civil servants of the State. Beyond State obligations, they could also be future parents.

I believe that no moral parent would like to associate their child with an immoral lifestyle on top of spending a lot of money in this post Covid-19 economic recovery in form of fees and other requirements.

It’s good however to learn that the Ministry of Education and police have stepped in to conduct an independent investigation as we wait for their findings.

Based on this, I would like to share what could be done to avoid such scenarios regarding school external trips.

Teachers should present a trip plan to the schools regarding how the students will be managed during travels and on visited venues that often involve mixing with the wide public.

Trips must have more than teachers and of both sexes on buses where appropriate. These must seat strategically at the back, middle and near front in the bus during travel to monitor and call to order deviant behaviours, assisted by prefects. A bus is just an extension of the school therefore all school rules and regulations apply during the trip.

For avoidance of public relations damages and misrepresentations, any school that intends to hire any car or bus of another school must sign a commitment letter as to how it will cautiously use such for intended purpose by avoiding acts that would damage the reputation of the school. It is very costly to repair damaged public reputation.

Uganda is apparently the leading herb of education in the East African Community. This means that our country has a big responsibility for educating morally upright future civil servants for the region and the world at large.

Let’s not compromise in any way morality at the expense of profits for schools and pleasure for learners. It’s the former that builds society not the two later.

Ahumuza John Vianney