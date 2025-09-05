How shared infrastructure is powering digital transformation

In an era where digital connectivity shapes every facet of modern life, Uganda is making strategic moves to align its digital ambitions with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and its third National Development Plan (NDP III). At the heart of this transformation is a powerful approach that’s accelerating progress: shared infrastructure.

Shared infrastructure—ranging from telecom towers and fibre-optic cables to data centres and cloud platforms—is quietly revolutionising how Ugandans connect, learn, work, and grow. It is not just a technical fix; it’s a transformative model that is unlocking economic opportunity, expanding access, and supporting a digital future that is both inclusive and sustainable.

Uganda’s digital transformation roadmap, unveiled by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, envisions a connected and digitally empowered society.

The plan outlines key pillars—like universal digital access, e-government services, cybersecurity, and local content development. But achieving these goals hinges on infrastructure—specifically infrastructure that is shared, scalable, and sustainable. Shared infrastructure does not just enable more mobile phone signals. It is the bridge to economic participation, education, and innovation.

Take rural schools, for example. The Uganda Communications Universal Service Access Fund (UCUSAF) uses shared telecom and fibre infrastructure to bring internet and ICT tools to underserved schools. The result? Access to e-learning platforms, online libraries, and digital literacy programmes that help level the playing field for students in remote areas.

The economic impact is just as profound. Shared infrastructure supports the growth of mobile money platforms like MTN Mobile Money and Airtel Money, which have brought financial services to millions of previously unbanked Ugandans. By lowering operational costs for telecom providers, shared towers enable wider network expansion—powering small businesses, agricultural value chains, and cross-border trade.

This directly supports SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth and SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, creating fertile ground for start-ups, SMEs, and job seekers to thrive in a digital economy. One of the most compelling advantages of shared infrastructure is inclusivity.

Whether it is girls in rural areas accessing educational content online or market vendors using mobile payment systems, shared infrastructure ensures digital tools are not a luxury but a right. It also promotes climate responsibility. By avoiding the duplication of towers and facilities, shared infrastructure conserves energy and reduces carbon emissions.

Collaboration in action National Backbone Infrastructure (NBI): Managed by the National Information Technology Authority (NITA-U): This shared fibre-optic network connects government offices and public institutions, enabling e-government services and reducing the cost of internet access.

Raxio Data Centre: Uganda’s first Tier III-certified data centre offers shared cloud hosting and storage services for enterprises, government, and fintechs—ensuring data localisation and bolstering cybersecurity.

UICT and Digital Skills Training: Leveraging shared platforms and infrastructure, institutions like the Uganda Institute of ICT are providing digital skills training to thousands of Ugandans, in line with NDP III’s focus on innovation and human capital. While progress is undeniable, there are hurdles. Inconsistent regulatory frameworks can slow infrastructure sharing, and high upfront costs remain a barrier. Stakeholders are calling for clearer policies, more PPPs, and incentives to stimulate investment.

Cybersecurity is another concern. As more entities share digital infrastructure, robust protections for data and privacy must be built into the system. The recent push for data protection laws and the establishment of the National CERT (Computer Emergency Response Team) are steps in the right direction. Uganda’s digital transformation is more than an aspiration—it’s a national priority that is being realised through collaborative infrastructure.

By aligning with the SDGs and the NDP III, and by empowering both public and private actors, Uganda is creating a digital ecosystem where connectivity drives opportunity—and where no one is left behind. The future is shared, and it’s already unfolding across Uganda.

Written by Elijah Tumusiime