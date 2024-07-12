How teachers become chicken after spending out of excitement

The true measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of convenience and comfort but where he stands in times of challenge and difficulties... Martin Luther King Jr stated.

Teaching is one of most marginalised professions due to the state in which teachers live.

Most teachers in Uganda hardly afford two good meals a day. This is because most of the time we spend out of excitement.

When the salary comes in time, teachers eat chicken. Sometimes this is uncalled for.

As the salary reduces, teachers eat chicken products like Eggs, Gizzards, liver, and others.

Subsequently, the teacher begins to eat chicken’s foods like maize and millet, Mukene and greens

Finally, when the salary is finished, the teacher becomes a chicken itself, spending all the time walking around just looking for what to eat. Even scratching everywhere looking for what to eat.

Dear teachers, your salary is a seed that needs to be planted. You must take part of it and invest.

Salary alone cannot solve all your money problems. Create a plan B now. A wise investment will provide opportunities for one to always eat Chicken whenever he or she pleases!

These two teachers have a touching story.

Kayumba B and Namugga K(not real names) studied education at a University in Kampala. They were both classmates and after three years of studying hard, they both graduated. After graduation, fate took them through different paths of life.

Five years later, Namugga after much frustration of securing a job, ended up as a teacher earning Shs500,000 monthly.

Meanwhile, Kayumba on the other hand, couldn’t secure a job and ended up as a taxi driver. He makes at least Shs50,000 daily and if he works for only 20 days in a month, he makes Shs1m.

One evening, Namugga was at the taxi stage when Kayumba stopped. She hopped in when she discovered the taxi was going her way but little did she know it was Kayumba driving. All through the journey, she was lost on her phone.

She reached her stage stop and, just when she was about to pay, she took a look at the driver and their eyes met, wow! They were both happy.

“Is this you?” they both asked themselves simultaneously as if they planned it. Namugga gave him money but Kayumba insisted she keeps it. He was happy to see her and for old-times sake, he left the money even when she insisted that she wanted to pay. They both exchanged contacts and left.

Well, Namugga went home that night and was lost in thought. Not that Kayumba was looking bad but driving a taxi? She couldn’t wrap her head around it. She pitied him. Felt sorry for him. If Kayumba had allowed her she would have paid him and begged him to keep the change.

Little did she know that Kayumba actually has another taxi running, was a land owner and was planning to develop it soon. But because he was driving a taxi, she felt pity for him.

On the other hand, Kayumba felt sorry for himself too. Before he slept that night, he remembered Namugga, how neatly she dressed and how nice she smelled, “She must be earning over Shs3 Million per month” he said to himself. He felt ashamed, He felt like a failure and he felt she was way ahead of him financially and otherwise.

Little did he know that, when Namugga subtracts transport fare and feeding money from her monthly salary, it will take her at least three months to earn what he earns monthly.

Sadly, this could be some of our reality, you measure your progress and success with that of your friends, classmates and relatives even with the very limited information you have about them.

You think your situation is worse because you look dirtier, you think yours is worse because you are not dressed in a suit, you think yours is worse because the other person acts and looks nicer.

Stay Focused and Face your life. It’s not a competition. Stop comparing, you don’t have the full picture. Everyone is running in their own race.

Once again teachers, think INVESTMENT because you won’t be young forever!

Think Insurance because you won’t be strong forever!

Think entrepreneurship because you won’t be employed forever!