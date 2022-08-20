How to manage conflict among siblings

Conflicts are prone to happen everywhere and at any time in life. A conflict is a serious disagreement or argument, typically a protracted one. This, conflict management is any process of ending a disagreement.

As parents, chances are that not all of our children will get along with each other, even adults. Age may not matter when a conflict may arise. Some conflicts are part of their development into adulthood.

Many times, siblings are supposed to be at least friends since they share the same blood and suckle the same breasts. But some of them fail to be compatible with each other along the way. It could result from individual temperaments, concerns with fairness, poor parenting skills, failure to understand each child’s love language, lack of social skills, contending for parental attention, external issues, peer pressure, and parents’ insensitivity in giving favours.

Whichever way, you must create an enabling environment in their lives where they can live together and thrive well.

First, don’t show partiality and favouritism instead show fairness in treating your children. Every child is unique and special in their own way. Don’t fix your eyes on one child and treat him/her better than others. Promote each child’s unique abilities in a special way without sidelining some and favouring others.

Recognise the problem and act. As a parent, you may detect that siblings are not on good terms with each other and you need to act immediately to arbitrate their wrangles. It is not uncommon for family members to have misunderstandings, but these should not yield to a point of serious wrangles. This creates stressful moments for the whole family. A parent should always seek all possible ways to reconcile the conflicting parties and keep his/her family together. You are the epitome of leadership and a symbol of authority.

Give them space to solve their own issues. Some siblings’ rivalries or complaints, especially among young ones, may not need your immediate attention. This is where you need to leave them to argue and settle their issues among themselves. You show them that they need to mature and handle their issues without any external intervention – a space of independence. But you keep observing the trend of events so that it does not escalate to what you do not want to happen until your intervention is inevitable.

Give each child separate attention. Your daughter or son may exhibit feelings of rage and resentment. Some children may seek to attract your special attention and recognition, and this may cause jealousy and rivalry from other siblings. If such is a case, you may need to ensure that you protect such a child from others’ “bad-eye/feelings”. You can also try to have one-on-one discussions, outings, and a movie night and provide quality time for each of them to make each feel valued and special.

Open communication. In each conflict resolution attempt, there is a need for very effective and open communication from all parties.

Listen attentively. Let the aggrieved parties express themselves and minimise direct confrontations if in a meeting. But you, as a parent, try to always communicate your position positively without taking sides.

Bring in other stakeholders. When you realise you can no longer handle it alone as parents, engage other siblings. When it does not work, allow other members of the family or close friends to get on board to help in negotiations and reconciliation.

Encourage compromise. In a life of challenges, we look for a win-win situation, not a lose-win one, but sometimes both may work at some point. You can encourage your children to see how one can set back and control emotions while you all study the situation or stop the conflict. Where one can give in and let the other party be for the sake of peace, encourage that. Let there be a point of compromise, as we always do in marriage, and it solves the problem once and forever.

Allow the law to take its course. Where justice/law has to take its course, let it happen, and keep your peace if you have done all your best but nothing arose from your initiatives.

When your adults choose to settle their issues in court after all efforts of reconciliation in your means yielded nothing, give them a chance without any threats. This may bring a lasting solution and comfort to a family.

In all, whatever the situation that may arise from a rivalry or conflict among siblings, parents should be at the centre of putting their houses in order as we raise these children into responsible and caring adults.

Dickson Tumuramye,