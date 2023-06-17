How to use waste as a resource

The greatest challenge we face today is the exponential population growth. And in a few decades, we are likely to become more people than we are today, maybe up to nine to10 billion within the coming decades.

What is more of a challenge is that the average income of the people is likely to increase as well. In Uganda, the so-called middle class is expected to significantly increase.

What this will do is to put even more pressure on the consumption of food, resources, raw materials, and energy in our society.

The great problem with that, is that most of the environmental problem we see today, is one way or the other related to the consumption of resources that we have in society.

In many respects, we all understand that in order to produce the goods and services that we want in society, we need raw materials.

And in order to get these raw materials, we extract natural resources from the environment. After we are finished with using our goods, we produce waste.

Now in order to be a resourceful efficient society, we need to channel this waste and resources in waste back into the economy, back into the industry and utilise those as raw materials.

But as you can probably imagine, the quality and composition of these waste materials are not exactly the same as the raw materials that we normally use in industry. So making this a full circle is not so simple as it seems.

The message is simple. However, we should not only use and lose our resources, we should somehow collect and select the right resources again for recycling.

But the thing is how do we do that? How do we identify and develop the right technologies that provides a sustainable circle here?

Well, we need to think about the whole circle. We need to consider the ways the resources are collected. We need to think about what kind of secondary resources we can get from this.

Whether it is energy, nutrients or raw materials. Further, we need to consider what kind of products can be made from these resources and how these new products are used in the society again.

We also need to think about what kind of emissions are associated with this kind of upgrading and management of the waste resources.

But first and foremost, we need to think about and to what extent do we actually save natural resources, which is what we want if we want to be more resource efficient.

In other words, we need to consider the whole chain of processes here, and all the emissions and impacts to society and environment.

It is now very obvious that we can extract and isolate these valuable raw materials such as plastics, glass, paper, aluminum, and others.

By putting back the waste to the economy, we save natural resources as well as avoiding environmental impacts associated with the production of these materials and we can almost save 100 percent of these impacts.

However, it should also be noted that, in order to find the right solution for recycling, we need to consider the whole flow of materials and resources in society.

We need to quantify the magnitude of these flows, and the impacts of recycling certain flows for the rest of the system.

In the case of plastics, for Uganda, we can imagine zooming in on the tiny flow. It cannot save the nation from plastic pollution.

But we need to understand the whole picture, the whole system in order to make the right selection in it essentially.

We also need to look into the individual’s contribution to understand the internal flows to establish full impacts and full potentials for recovery of resources.

Now waste is not waste. Certain flows have different qualities. In this case, as an example for plastics, we see significantly higher concentrations of problematic substances than in other materials. Some plastics have better quality for recycling than others.

However, to achieve, we need a collective participation from all the stakeholders, starting from those who generate, collect and those who dispose off the waste.

Our citizens still lack relevant knowledge on waste management therefore, more awareness is still needed in order to have effective role of waste in resource efficiency. People need to sort out waste from household level.

Unlike the current system, collecting companies will also need to collect the different categories separately for easy selection of recyclable materials.

Eddie Ojara, Environmental scientist