How varsity students can fight Covid-19

In a matter of days universities will reopen, what a joy! University administrators have been engaging in endless meetings to prepare for this reopening and to make universities a secure environment.

Dear students, long stay at home due to Covid-19 has been a mix of sorts: while some of you have learnt skills in baking, home chores, done some online courses, marketing and sales, brick laying, bonding as a family, taken care of family business like shops, farms and other activities, others have faced challenges like violence, molestation of different forms, anxiety, mental challenges, some have unfortunately left us.

That is now behind us as universities will reopen in matter of days. During the olden days, campus life was characterised by giving and receiving hugs, enjoying hostel visits and parties with everybody sitting close to each other in a small room, exchanging phones, living in communities at hostels and in class. These are now insecure practices. We are safe distancing ourselves from them.

From the look of things, it’s a good idea to put to use the facilities put in place by your universities like hand washing and sanitising facilities at points of entry to the institution and classes, respect the spacing used in lecture rooms; don’t pull seats closer to a friend.

If classes have been divided and somehow your friends and discussion mates have been scattered in different groups, take it easy, the friendship remains even when you are in different groups. Make it your number one priority to vaccinate. Do it as soon as you can if you haven’t vaccinated. Another companion should be your mask. Put it on at all times as long as you are in public space. Don’t overuse masks.

Visit the guidance and counseling departments at your university to find out what they do and how you can share with them your experiences while you were away on this long holiday.

These are highly professional and confidential people who will not share your stories. Just visit them for a chat, you will thank me later. For any gathering, be it in churches, lectures, or anywhere, remember to be safe.

Always remember that you can also be infected outside the university; maintain the same careful lifestyle in and outside the university; in your hostels, in the markets and on the street as you head back home after the lectures. Make it a personal decision to do everything within your means to be safe. Buy a small size bottle of sanitiser that can fit in your pocket as a gentleman, in your small bag as a lady and make it your daily companion. If funds allow, buy also a big one so that when the small one is over, you refill.

On a daily basis, while at university, please remember two important things: Life and time. We have lost enough time. Students who would have graduated by now are still stuck in some classes; some got challenges and can’t continue with studies and much more. A lot of time has been lost and we can’t afford to lose any other time. Having been locked down twice, I am sure we now all know that when we don’t guard against further spread of the virus, it is possible that we can be locked again, losing more time and opportunities. The good news is that it is possible to avoid losing more time if we observe the Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines as laid down by the Ministry of Health and the continuous, consistent and clear guidance given by the President. Another factor is life. We can all dream and plan for the future while we have life. Let’s do all we can to protect ourselves and those we care about.

Reuben Twinomujuni

Senior Public Relations Officer of Kyambogo University.