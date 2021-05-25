How viable is the Sexual Offences Bill 2019?

We are in a space where sexual harassment has become the order of the day especially at workplaces

I applaud the efforts of Uganda Women Parliamentary Association under the leadership of Monica Amoding who resubmitted the Sexual Offences Bill. However, as much the Bill seeks to outlaw new forms of sexual violence and exploitation as well as create standalone offences, a number of issues are still not clear;

Clauses 2 and 3 of the Bill deal with rape and aggravated rape and further propose that when a person obtains consent for a sexual act by means of threats, or intimidation of any kind, consent is negated. In this regard, how will one provide evidence of threats if the sexual act is done in absence of any digital gadgets to capture evidence? And in the case of where the sexual act is done when one is asleep or even drunk, how will one provide evidence that the sexual act occurred when asleep because the victim will be unable to capture evidence. Telling from social media reactions, many feel this Bill is pro -women and perhaps against men but I can confidently say no. For instance, clause 2 seeks to replace Section 123 and 124 of the Penal Code Act where the rape offence could only be committed by a person of the male gender. But the current sexual offences Bill indicates that rape is now gender neutral. Many boys have suffered sexual abuse offences and yet there was no legal cover for them.

We are in a space where sexual harassment has become the order of the day especially at workplaces. ‘Carpet interviews’ have turned into work permits! So we must appreciate this Bill whose Clause 7 proposes to introduce into Uganda’s legal regime the offence of sexual harassment. This is meant to address issues such as making sexually oriented comments, obscene expressions or offensive flirtations with anyone in authority knowing or having reason to believe that such conduct is not welcome or offensive as a pre-condition for preferential treatment in employment, promotion, recommendation, academic progress.

However, I envisage many victims of sexual harassment fearing to come out for the fear of losing their jobs and frustrating many from accessing certain resources and opportunities. Not with the overwhelming unemployment rates. Unless implementation teams effectively work hand in hand with other stakeholders such as the Ministry of gender and labor to safeguard the rights of the victim.

However, much as the sexual offences Bill 2019 seeks to create standalone offences, if the grass root and underlying causes are not first dealt with, then the efforts will just work towards filling up prisons.

And won’t this put the criminal at the risk of public crucifixion! And what if the criminal gets reformed! People reform and turn away from the past/ sins, and so we must create a conducive safe space and support them!

The best way to reduce sexual offences is through proper family upbringing ‘charity begins at home’. Our children need to be trained to know when it’s the ideal time to engage in the sexual act and with who. But as long as parents and other responsible institutions continue to abdicate their responsibilities coupled with poor policy implementation, then we are liable to register less results from the intended Bill

