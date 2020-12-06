How we can enrol poor on health insurance

By Fred Ahimbisibwe More by this Author

How can we provide effective protection for the poorest against the financial risks of ill- health remains an unanswered policy question.

However, community-based health insurance (CBHI) schemes, by pooling risks and resources, can in principle offer protection against the risk of medical expenses, and make accessible healthcare services that would not be affordable.

Enrolling informal sector workers into the national health insurance scheme (NHIS) programme is a challenge facing countries that adopted a system, and also has a large informal economy.

The policy of enrolling the poor through full premium subsidy known as the sponsored programme where large numbers of households have been enrolled. For instance, India and Philippines questions of sustainability and problems in implementation. Individual paying programme targeting informal sector workers, who do not qualify for subsidised premia.

Group enrolment strategy to overcome the administrative problems facing targeting individual workers. This should be based on partnerships between a health facility and financial institutions serving informal economy workers.

It has a ‘triple-win’ design to ensure that each stakeholder receives direct benefits - health facility benefits in terms of greater enrolment of informal economy workers; efficiency gains through group enrolment compared with individual enrolment; improved financial stability and solidarity.

Partner microfinance organisation benefits in smoothing entry into health facility for their clients; and reduced ‘bad debt. Starting point could be burial groups. We can also adopt family-based membership, which is preferable to individual-based membership.

Marketing or bundling National health insurance scheme with other products such as microfinance loans, and life insurance. In this way, a larger number of young and healthy individuals may be attracted into it.

Offering health insurance through community-based organisations such as cooperatives, is more effective in terms of reaching out to low-income women as compared to stand-alone schemes as insurance offered through existing programmes.

Development of different benefit packages, possibly with differing co-payment rates, to make the programme more attractive to informal economy workers, and hopefully increase demand.

This should be preceded by social marketing based on market research, which increases understanding of informal workers’ needs and preferences for health services, and what they are prepared to pre-pay in terms of a premium contribution.

Adopt family-based membership which is preferable to individual-based membership.

There is consensus that in order to expand health insurance coverage to workers in the informal economy, mandatory enrolment is more efficient than voluntary enrolment. According to research, to date, no voluntary scheme has managed to bring the majority of workers in the informal economy into a national social health insurance scheme.

Benchmarking to see what has worked elsewhere, say in India and Philippine and tailor -make the successful schemes for our market.



Introducing NHIS for the informal sector workers without market research, which increases understanding of informal workers’ needs and preferences for health services, and what they are prepared to pre-pay in terms of a premium contribution cannot make the scheme work.

