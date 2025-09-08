Human creativity plus AI efficiency equals supercharged workflow

As of January, Elon Musk claimed that the cumulative sum of human knowledge has been exhausted in AI training. This means AI models have used up most of the available high-quality data on the Internet, and further development will rely heavily on synthetic data information generated by AI itself.

Highly unlikely, I tried to test out this theory by asking AI to give me a family tree of my traditional clan, educate me... this could prove what actually AI knows... If this happened it meant Large Language Models (LLMs) can literally answer every isolated, niche, obsolete question I throw at them.

My first test involved the Nkima Clan of Buganda. The AI's response was not only accurate but also provided a detailed breakdown of the clan's structure, including its totem, secondary totems, and hierarchical system.

This successful test on a specific, non-mainstream topic confirmed my initial hypothesis about AI's broad knowledge. "Yes, the Nkima (Monkey) Clan is one of the prominent clans in Buganda, with a rich cultural heritage and deep historical roots. Clan Overview Totem: Nkima (Monkey) Secondary Totem (Akabbiro): Byenda, Kamukukulu, Katinti Clan Head (Omutaka): Mugema Clan Seat (Obutaka): Bbira, Busiro Clan Motto (Omubala): 'Talya Nkima' (Do not eat the monkey) Clan Structure The Nkima Clan has a hierarchical structure that includes: Omutaka Owaakasolya: The supreme head of the clan. Masiga: Sub-clans, each headed by Bajjajja b'Amasiga (Grandparents of the Sub-clans).

Mituba: Consanguineous groupings, with each headed by Jjajja w'Omutuba (Grandparent of the group)."

Next, I challenged the AI's analytical capabilities with a fundamental calculus problem, asking it to derive the derivative of lnx. The AI responded by providing a step-by-step proof from first principles, demonstrating that it can perform logical reasoning, not just recall facts.

The Verdict: Human Creativity + AI Efficiency = Supercharged Workflow

My conclusion on the programming part is the most telling. It shifts the perspective from AI as an opponent to AI as a tool. "Imagine stepping into a combat arena against a machine that surpasses human knowledge. This LLM opponent has processed vast amounts of data, giving it unparalleled insight into my strengths, weaknesses, and tactics...

At this rate, I need an urgent rematch with A-Level Pure Mathematics (Calculus). I can already imagine the possibilities: even without a teacher, I could go through Backhouse's book on my own. If I did not understand something in class, I could simply take a photo of the equation, feed it to an AI and learn it independently. This could completely transform the way I study and master complex concepts.

I recently rewrote an entire app Laravel API backend + Flutter frontend from start to finish. AI helped me cut development time drastically, but precision is key: I have to tell it exactly what to do. Human creativity + AI efficiency = supercharged workflow."

This shows that while AI has an immense knowledge base, human creativity and specific instructions are still essential. The LLM cannot decide to build an app for me, but it can make the process significantly faster and more efficient when I direct it.

Michael Percy Mugerwa, Software developer