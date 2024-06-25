Human rights defenders’ mental wellbeing is key

In present-day society, the struggle for gender equality and human rights remains an ongoing and dynamic conflict. For the past decade to date, there has been a notable aggressive pushback against gender and human rights in Uganda with a specifically challenging environment for activists. Women human rights defenders (WHRDs) in Uganda symbolise the resilience and determination required to combat entrenched patriarchal norms and advocate for gender equality amidst conflict and societal resistance, highlighting the urgent need for increased support and recognition of their work.

In Uganda, WHRDs operate under some of the most gruelling conditions imaginable, from barrages of insults on social media to threats against their lives in the field. As these defenders push tirelessly against a deeply ingrained patriarchal system, they not only confront physical risks but also suffer immense psychological impacts, often leading to deteriorating mental health.

Their noble cause comes at a great cost, however, a study titled “WHRDs at Increasing Risk Amidst Covid-19” by the Uganda Consortium on Corporate Accountability documented numerous accounts of WHRDs who have borne the brunt of physical attacks and suffered from severe stress, anxiety, and depression as a result of their advocacy work. Insidious trolling, both digital and literal, is compounded by labels of immorality and contempt, branding them as societal pariahs. Such unrelenting pressure not only endangers their physical wellbeing but also worsens the incidence of mental health issues among these defenders, calling for significant attention and intervention.

The intersection of gender-based discrimination and mental health cannot be overstated. Several research studies show that the gender-based hurdles WHRDs face directly contribute to higher rates of mental health disorders. The societal stigma attached to their work often impedes access to mental health support, leaving many to cope in isolation. The situation appears grim without a shift in societal mindsets and more robust frameworks to protect and aid these defenders.

The narrowing civic space in Uganda for WHRDs is a significant concern that demands attention and a critical need for increased funding to bolster WHRD initiatives, underlying how financial constraints severely limit their ability to execute and sustain their important work. To ensure the resilience and effectiveness of WHRDs, it is imperative to expand their access to resources, allowing them to forge ahead with their crucial campaigns.

Beyond governmental and institutional support, societal shifts are equally critical in stemming the tide of discrimination against WHRDs in Uganda. The cultural construct that renders women defenders as inappropriate or disgraceful must be challenged. A transformation in societal attitudes plays a pivotal role in enabling WHRDs to work without fear of retribution or harm, calling for awareness initiatives and educational programmes to promote gender sensitivity. It is the collective responsibility of society to foster an environment where women’s rights are equally respected and championed.

The experiences of WHRDs in Uganda serve as a blunt reminder of the substantial challenges that persist in the fight for gender equality and human rights. While their courage and tenacity are commendable, it is clear that the burden they carry is unsustainable without structural support and societal change. There is a pressing need for a coordinated and compassionate response, both locally and internationally, to ensure these indispensable activists can continue their vital work while safeguarding their physical and mental wellbeing.

Society must acknowledge the sacrifices of WHRDs, stand in solidarity with them, and work collaboratively towards eradicating the societal norms that inhibit progress. It is a moral imperative to amplify their voices, strengthen their ranks with resources, and collectively push against the repressive forces that frustrate the realisation of a just and equitable world for all.

Recognising and addressing the adversity faced by WHRDs in Uganda is not only an investment in the advancement of human rights but also a testament to our shared humanity, and therefore, it’s time to act with conviction and enable WHRDs to pursue their mission without fear or compromise, as they induce the transformation of society for the better.

Gladys Rosette Nandutu, Executive Director, Vijana for Sustainable Development and Environmental Action (VIDEA) Uganda