I appreciate Gen Muhoozi’s contribution

I congratulate former chief of defence forces, Gen David Muhoozi upon his recent appointment to the ministerial post as minister of State for Internal Affairs and I wish him a very successful term of office.

He has for a long time been a dedicated, poised and inspiring leader to this country. He is also real inspiration for many youth.

His dedication, honesty and financial support to the children of NRA/UPDF combatants is exceptional due to his strong desire to empower and elicit the best in others, something that many are appreciative of.

In his service, Gen Muhoozi has tremendously created a cornerstone of a national force organised, unified and professional and under his leadership, the UPDF is in a lot better state today.

Such achievements will be consolidated and paramount for generations to come.

Currently, the UPDF is a very critical pillar of our State and Gen Muhoozi’s remarkable effort towards the construction of a military referral hospital for our soldiers who are critical in maintaining peace and security within the country and outside has been an incredible idea that will be imperative for our soldiers’ healthcare and welfare.

I also thank him for maintaining the mighty UPDF leadership efficiently and successfully through effective training and a comprehensive orchestrated plan that literally paid off tangible results and more importantly, contributing towards peace and support operations in foreign missions with the African Union Mission to Somalia (Amisom) and other neighbouring states.

A cross section of Ugandans and I appreciate Gen Muhoozi for serving the country to the best of his abilities. Hongera sana!

Pearl Kyatuka Kyomuhendo, Evaluation officer at UNHCR